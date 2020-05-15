By Mary Alice Murphy

The Grant County Board of Commissioners began the special meeting on May 15, 2020 and with no public input, reconvened as the Gila Regional Medical Center Governance Board.

A brief report by District 1 Commissioner and Board Chairman Chris Ponce said, at the recent closed meeting, members discussed matters as the hospital board, but made no decisions.

The first act of business was to appoint as GRMC Chief Executive Officer, G. Scott Manis. The board unanimously approved the appointment.

The next decision was to choose a chairman of the hospital board.

Ponce asked for an explanation of why a chairman of the hospital board was needed.

County Manager Charlene Webb replied that she has discussed it with the county attorney, Brad Springer of Mynatt, Martinez and Springer. "For Scott and for the upcoming Joint Commission survey for critical access designation, the GRMC governance board needs a chairman and secretary to meet compliance issues."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne moved to name Ponce as the hospital governing board chairman. "It seems simpler."

No one seconded, but District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked if there would be additional meetings as the hospital governing board.

Webb said that was also part of her discussion with the attorney. "Most likely, we will have additional meetings. The hospital has to have things done on their schedule, just like we do for our meetings. I think there will be separate meetings, again to meet compliance. In my conversations with Brad, he thought it would be the best way."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said he, too, had conversations. "I would like to appoint (District 3 Commissioner and Vice Chairman) Alicia Edwards as the hospital governing board chair."

Browne withdrew his motion.

Billings made the appointment a motion and Salas seconded it.

Ponce agreed, saying he believed it would be best to have a separate line between the Board of Commissioners and the governing board of the hospital.

Edwards said she would accept it with a couple of conditions. "I think the way we have dealt with the hospital is remarkable. Our conversations have been honest and respectful as we have reached decisions with full support of everyone. I make the commitment to have difficult conversations and reach difficult decisions with your full support. I would like a co-chairman to be one of the remaining trustees."

Salas questioned the legality of that, with the board of commissioners being the governing board.

Ponce said: "I think it's best where we're at, with naming a chair and secretary from among the commissioners."

Browne disagreed saying he would like to name an honorary co-chair to facilitate a later transition back to a Board of Trustees.

Webb said she tended to agree with Salas. "We need to make it clear that you the commissioners are the governing board. We need to be compliant until we get through the upcoming Joint Commission survey. I would ask you to postpone an honorary co-chair. A lot of the future of our hospital is hanging on the critical access survey. For the purposes of that Scott needs a chair and a secretary from among the commissioners."

"Maybe later we can do an honorary," Ponce said.

Edwards said she understood and was fine to move on. Commissioners approved her unanimously as the chair of the hospital governing board.

She then asked a clarifying question. "What does the governing board secretary do?"

Manis confirmed that the chair and the secretary must be from the board of commissioners. "The role of secretary is to counter-sign all documents signed by the chair. The secretary will not be the taker of notes."

Billy Billings was nominated to be the secretary of the hospital governing board and approved unanimously.

"My pre-condition is that I will share everything I and we do with all of you commissioners," Billings said. "I think the commissioners need to know everything we are doing."

Browne said he liked that and encouraged Billings to email things to Webb, who could then email them to the rest of the commissioners.

The commissioners then went into executive session as the hospital governing board.

After coming out of executive session, still as the hospital governing body, Browne moved to table the consideration of approving a management support services agreement with HealthTechS3 until language for the agreement was negotiated. It was seconded and approved to table the item.

Edwards asked the attorney for clarification if the vote on a management agreement for the hospital should be done by the County Commission or by the hospital governing body.

Springer said it should be done, as they had just done, as the hospital governing body.

"See why we need separate meetings?" Webb was heard to comment.

The group then reconvened as the board of commissioners in order to adjourn.