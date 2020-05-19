facebook-24x24

Santa Fe, N.M. – Due to increasing fire danger and to prevent human-caused ignitions, the Bureau of Land Management will implement fire restrictions on BLM-managed lands in New Mexico beginning May 20 at 12:01 a.m.

Prohibitions include: use of campfires or charcoal; smoking outside of a vehicle, enclosed building, or areas free of flammable materials; fireworks and pyrotechnic devices; any type of aerial luminary; and off-highway vehicle (OHV) use except in designated OHV areas.

In addition, the following activities require individuals to have a fire extinguisher or 5 gallons of water and a round-nose shovel of 36" minimum length: recreational target shooting, welding, cutting or grinding metal, and using chainsaws or other internal or external combustion engines. Spark arresters approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture or the Society of Automotive Engineers are required on chainsaws and all other small internal and external combustion engines.

"We want everyone to continue to use public lands, but at this time of increasing fire danger, we need to take all precautions to prevent wildfires from accidental or careless actions," said BLM New Mexico State Director Timothy Spisak. The full order can be viewed at the BLM NM Fire Restrictions site, along with printable and geo-locatable maps of where this restriction applies. Additional fire restriction information can be found at www.nmfireinfo.com or https://firerestrictions.us/nm/.

This order does not prohibit the use of firearms used during lawful hunting activities or the use of petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices provided they meet the fire underwriter's specifications for safety and are used in areas free of flammable materials.

Violations of this order are a Class A misdemeanor and are subject to fines of not more than $100,000 or imprisonment of not more than 12 months, or both. Restitution for total costs of fire suppression or damage will be borne by the violator.

For more information about this and other BLM fire restrictions in New Mexico, please contact Fire Education and Mitigation Specialist Teresa Rigby at 505-954-2256 or visit www.nmfireinfo.com .

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. In fiscal year 2018, the diverse activities authorized on BLM-managed lands generated $105 billion in economic output across the country. This economic activity supported 471,000 jobs and contributed substantial revenue to the U.S. Treasury and state governments, mostly through royalties on minerals.

