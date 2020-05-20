As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the Canal Fire, which erupted in the San Vicente arroyo about 2 p.m., was thought to be about 75 percent contained, Jeff Fell, Silver City Fire Department Assistant Chief, said. The perimeter of the fire, he said, is secure with only hot spots here and there to mop up. He credited a U.S. Forest Service – Silver City District helicopter stationed at the Grant County Airport with stopping the forward progress of the blaze at about 3:15 p.m. with a water drop which allowed firefighters access to the center of the fire.
Everyone is still there mopping up, Fell said. In addition to all the fire departments and the SCPD, the Grant County Sheriff's Office had deputies assisting in traffic control, as well.
It was hard to pinpoint exactly where the fire started, Fell said, but it may have been in the area of 20th and Canal streets. The flames quickly ate through the cottonwood duff and dead and downed cottonwood branches in the bottom of the arroyo, moving in generally a north-east direction, and catching some of the tall cottonwood trees on fire. Firefighters were warned to be vigilant for falling fire debris while working underneath those trees.
No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged. The cause of the fire remains undetermined and will likely remain so unless someone comes forward with information, Fell stated.
A staging area for personnel and equipment was established at the old Oakwood Mobile Home property next door to the R&L parking lot. The staging area was originally reported as the R&L parking lot making it easier to find, Fell said, as everyone knows where that location is today, while only old-timers might remember where the Oakwood Mobile Home business was.