The results are in for Give Grandly! Give Local! – the annual fund-raising marathon for southwest New Mexico non-profits – and it's very clear: this community went all out! The total raised for the 52 participating non-profits between May 9 and May 19, 2020, was an amazing $216,000 plus. Despite these difficult COVID-19 times – or maybe because of them – people opened their hearts and wallets and gave more than ever before in the seven years Give Grandly! has been organized. And generous sponsors upped the matching funds limit from $250 to $500.
Thanks to these donors and sponsors, food pantries and shelters can meet the increased need. Scholarship funds have been replenished. Libraries and museums can better weather the storm. Health services can be expanded. Education and literacy can be promoted. Young people can be encouraged in their development. Native culture can be honored, and the environment preserved. More animals can be protected. And music, theater, literature and art events can be planned for our delight in the future – or in the present with creative solutions. And those are just a few of the things our local non-profits will be able to do to improve the quality of life in southwest New Mexico.
Since we couldn't all come together in a festival as in years past, the Give Grandly Coalition organized an ingenious virtual event on May 9, hosted by Kendra Milligan, Marcus Hanson, Allyson Siwik, Simon Sotelo, and Autumn Wüstenblume. Videos provided by participating non-profits alternated with live commentary by the hosts and wonderful live-streamed music. Many thanks to the Mountain Horse Singers from the Chiricahua Apache Nation, Maria Casler and Friends, Bayou Seco, Angelica Padilla and Amos Torres. It was all pulled together – with social distancing – by the creative technology of Nick Prince in the Binary Circuits Quonset hut. The event can be found on YouTube under Give Grandly 2020 Livestream!
The Give Grandly Coalition of local non-profits warmly thanks its partners, who came through grandly with money or contributions in kind: Bear Mountain Lodge, Edward Jones, Desert Exposure, First American Bank, Freeport-McMoran, Rydeski & Company, Sherman Community Foundation, Silver City Daily Press, Silver City Farmers' Market, Suzi & Janey, the Town of Silver City, United Way of Southwest New Mexico and, of course, the Grant County Community Foundation, without which Give Grandly! Give Local! would not exist at all.