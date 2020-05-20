facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

tech set up give grandlyVirtual Give Grandly! – how it was done. Photo Courtesy of Nick PrinceThe results are in for Give Grandly! Give Local! – the annual fund-raising marathon for southwest New Mexico non-profits – and it's very clear: this community went all out! The total raised for the 52 participating non-profits between May 9 and May 19, 2020, was an amazing $216,000 plus. Despite these difficult COVID-19 times – or maybe because of them – people opened their hearts and wallets and gave more than ever before in the seven years Give Grandly! has been organized. And generous sponsors upped the matching funds limit from $250 to $500.

Thanks to these donors and sponsors, food pantries and shelters can meet the increased need. Scholarship funds have been replenished. Libraries and museums can better weather the storm. Health services can be expanded. Education and literacy can be promoted. Young people can be encouraged in their development. Native culture can be honored, and the environment preserved. More animals can be protected. And music, theater, literature and art events can be planned for our delight in the future – or in the present with creative solutions. And those are just a few of the things our local non-profits will be able to do to improve the quality of life in southwest New Mexico.

Since we couldn't all come together in a festival as in years past, the Give Grandly Coalition organized an ingenious virtual event on May 9, hosted by Kendra Milligan, Marcus Hanson, Allyson Siwik, Simon Sotelo, and Autumn Wüstenblume. Videos provided by participating non-profits alternated with live commentary by the hosts and wonderful live-streamed music. Many thanks to the Mountain Horse Singers from the Chiricahua Apache Nation, Maria Casler and Friends, Bayou Seco, Angelica Padilla and Amos Torres. It was all pulled together – with social distancing – by the creative technology of Nick Prince in the Binary Circuits Quonset hut. The event can be found on YouTube under Give Grandly 2020 Livestream!

The Give Grandly Coalition of local non-profits warmly thanks its partners, who came through grandly with money or contributions in kind: Bear Mountain Lodge, Edward Jones, Desert Exposure, First American Bank, Freeport-McMoran, Rydeski & Company, Sherman Community Foundation, Silver City Daily Press, Silver City Farmers' Market, Suzi & Janey, the Town of Silver City, United Way of Southwest New Mexico and, of course, the Grant County Community Foundation, without which Give Grandly! Give Local! would not exist at all.

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

FILLED: Classified for Silver City church seeking office manager. Check back often for new classifieds.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110