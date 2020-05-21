facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

SANTA FE, NM – Fort Bayard National Cemetery will be open for visitation from sunrise to sunset on Memorial Weekend. Due to current CDC guidelines and the COVID-19 pandemic, public events typically associated with Memorial Day, such as ceremonies and group placement of flags at gravesites, will not take place. Families and friends may continue the tradition of placing flowers and small American flags at their Veteran's gravesite.

The National Cemetery Administration (NCA) made the difficult decision not to host public events on Memorial Day. Fort Bayard National Cemetery staff will have a small observance that is not open to the public. It will be photographed and posted on the National Cemetery Administration's website, Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also view the recorded Santa Fe National Cemetery ceremony on the New Mexico VA Health Care System Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VANewMexico at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2020.

"We are committed to observing Memorial Day 2020 in a manner that honors those who sacrificed for our Nation while protecting the health and safety of visitors and our team members," said Cindy M. Van Bibber, Santa Fe/Fort Bayard National Cemetery Director.

NCA now has a virtual way for the public to pay tributes to Veterans at the Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM). The site, originally launched in 2019, contains a memorial page for each Veteran and service member interred in a VA national cemetery. VLM will permit online visitors to leave a comment of tribute on a Veteran's page, as a new way of introducing how we observe Memorial Day. The tribute allows visitors to voice memories and appreciation for a Veteran's service. All comments will be reviewed for appropriateness prior to being posted.

Visitors should keep safety in mind when visiting the cemetery and to abide by all federal, state, and local guidelines including social distancing and use of face masks. The cemetery urges the pubic to consider visiting Friday, Saturday or Sunday to avoid possible crowds on Memorial Day.

Visitors should "Know Before You Go," regarding the grave location of individuals they choose to visit over Memorial Day weekend. The cemetery is limiting staff contact with visitors and will not be able to assist the public in locating gravesites. The Gravesite Locator kiosk, located at the entrance to the Administrative Building, will not be operational because of concerns about sanitizing the unit and socially distancing visitors as they wait for the kiosk to become available. NCA has a mobile grave locator available for those who have mobile devices that can also be found at: m.va.gov/gravelocator/. The cemetery will also post QR codes on signs throughout the cemetery to help link the visitors to the site.

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

FILLED: Classified for Silver City church seeking office manager. Check back often for new classifieds.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110