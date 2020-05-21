Grant County Extension 4-H/Ag Agent Receives Several Regional and State Awards for Creative Podcasts and Program Promotional Packages to Reach Audiences.

Local Agent, Jessica Swapp-Massengill, researched "How to create," "edit" and "bring podcasts live" last fall. This effort was to bring more pertinent research and evidence-based information to Extension audiences particularly in Grant County, but has found followers around the state and around the world. The podcast submission title was "Mindy Turner, NMSU Extension/4-H Youth Specialist."

Swapp-Massengill was notified of this Regional Award by the Member Recognition Committee Chair for the National Association for Extension 4-H Youth Development Program, Cheryl Newberry, "On behalf of the NAE4-HYDP Member Recognition Committee, let me say Congratulations! You were selected as a Western Regional winner for the Radio/Audio Program award. You will be recognized at the Regional Breakfast on Wednesday, October 21, in Boise, Idaho. Your entry has been forwarded on for National competition. It is a pleasure for this committee to witness the expertise and professionalism of our colleagues around the nation. Please know that your efforts are appreciated and recognized for the contribution you make to your clientele. Your efforts also build youth development in general and those of us who serve in its ranks as professionals."

Additionally, Swapp-Massengill was named NM State winner by the New Mexico Association of County Agriculture Agents in the Audio Division for her Podcast, as well as the State winner of the Program Promotional Package for a

program promotional flyer. Her submissions were submitted to the national contest.

The National Association of County Agriculture Agents named Swapp-Massengill as the Western Regional Finalist in the Audio Recording Division for her podcast. She was also awarded the Western Regional Finalist in the Program Promotional Package Division for her program promotional flyer.

She will be recognized during an awards luncheon to be held during the 2020 Annual Meeting/ Professional Improvement Conference, slated for September 29 – October 1, 2020 at Virginia Beach.

Swapp-Massengill holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business & Economics from NMSU and Master of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education, & Communications from Texas A&M University. She has served Grant County in her current position since May 2016.

Her podcast topics include: Cattle ranching, 4-H Youth Development, local agriculture organizations, weed management, NM chile production plus many more.

The podcasts may be found online at these addresses: Desktop- https://nmsugrantces.buzzsprout.com/, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Stitcher.