[Editor's Note: This author could not attend or record due to another commitment, so this is written from a recording.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The three Republican candidates for New Mexico Congressional District 2 are Yvette Herrell, Claire Chase and Chris Mathys.

Herrell spoke first. She thanked Michael Shinabery for moderating the forum and Tina Dzuik for hosting it.

"I want to thank veterans for allowing us to have this forum tonight," Herrell said. "Thanks to their sacrifices, here we are, close to another election."

She said she lives in Alamogordo and is in the real estate industry right now. "I have the privilege of working with businesses and homeowners in New Mexico. I understand regulatory issues. I spent eight years as a state representative. I always stood for God, the Second Amendment, life, business and limited government. I could do my job because of the relationships I have with constituents, and with state and federal people and entities. They know I always put people above politics. That's what's important now—the people of New Mexico, the people of America. I want to be your voice in Washington, D.C. We have a supportive president, but our state has no seat at the table. We have a congresswoman who ran as a moderate, but she's anything but. She voted to impeach President Trump, who has an 86 percent approval rating in this district. It's time to change that seat out. We beat her once; we can beat her again."

Chase gave the second opening statement. She said that she is running as a political outsider, as a businesswoman and as a mother. "I was born and raised in Roswell, attended high school at New Mexico Military Institute and college at New Mexico State University. I lived and worked in the Albuquerque area. "Then I spent time working with Congressman Steve Pearce seven years ago, which was a great experience. He worked so well across the aisle with Sen. Jeff Bingaman. If we hadn't lost in a close election in 2018, we would be supporting our Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, but that didn't happen. We have to put forth the candidate who can beat Xochitl Torres Small. We have to have someone who can fundraise in her ballpark and who can go toe-to-toe on the issues."

Mathys said he is so proud to be running for congressman. "I started my career in the Army, following my father, grandfather, great-grandfather and my brother. I was so proud to serve. We must never forget the sacrifices made to keep us a free nation. After my service, it was time for me to get educated. I went to Fresno State and majored in political science. I ended up getting a broker's license and started a financial company. I've been in business ever since. I have six employees and I have never missed a payroll. I am particularly impacted by the shutdown, which I believe is leading us to socialism. We must never forget the freedoms that we have came from hard work and personal responsibility. They didn't come from government handouts. I served as Fresno city councilman beating the progressive candidate 52 to 48 percent. I fought for our First and Second Amendment rights. I believe that life begins at conception, not at 20 weeks. We must protect God's children. I also fought to control and keep down the regulatory burden so many businesses face. It's so important to let people do business without the strong arm of government. It would be an honor to serve you in Congress. I will never forget my love for God, family and country. I truly love this great nation."

The first question asked what plans the candidates had to bring business to rural counties and to improve the local economies.

The first candidate to answer each question had two minutes, with the following candidates having one minute each.

Herrell began the first one. "We need to ensure we are not over-regulating our businesses. We have work to do that on the state level, too, because New Mexico is not a business-friendly state. On the federal level we can push not to overburden our oil and gas industry or our ranching by special interest groups. Let's get rid of waste and overspending. We must stick to the Constitution and ensure our state is held accountable. We have to work together to get businesses up again and running well after the pandemic."

Chase said as a congresswoman, "you have a good platform to encourage businesses to come to New Mexico. As someone who has owned a business, we need to ensure businesses have the infrastructure they need. Rural areas need better broadband. We need to encourage small businesses to have access to capital. We need to teach entrepreneurship at all levels of education."

Mathys said the biggest burden to "our business is regulatory. We have a president who is friendly to business. We have to support him. As a businessman, I will make sure small businesses have my support."

The second question addressed Washington D.C. and constitutional rights. "Republicans have traditionally stood on constitutionally limited government and less taxation. Do you have a plan for less regulation?"

Chase said when she worked with Pearce, waste, fraud and abuse were rampant in a number of agencies. "I would start there. In addition, you see lots of redundancy. We need to streamline. It would be hard, but it needs to be done. We need to fix the immigration system. We must spend time determining why someone wants to come into our country. I believe in constitutionally limited government."

Mathys said the U.S. Constitution is the best document ever written. "We must stick with it, not amend it. What bothers me are career politicians. I believe if you're going to serve, you serve for a couple of terms and get out. We need a debt ceiling. We have to stop spending so much. We need to keep taxes low. We must keep government limited and not spend our way out of problems."

Herrell said: "We need to talk about federalism and talk about the Constitution. I am so delighted to have the support of the House Freedom Caucus. I believe in people over politics."

The third question asked if the candidates would support the exploration for oil and gas on Otero Mesa.

Mathys said: "We are blessed with the Permian and Delaware basins, which have the largest oil reserves in the world. Thanks to the ingenuity of oil and gas companies, we have new technology, like fracking, which can make this country competitive. It is important not to overregulate. We need to take advantage of our natural resources. If Otero Mesa is also blessed with rare earth minerals, let's find a way to develop them. It will be a way to boost the economy."

Herrell said she is all in favor of exploration. "We can also take it a step further to rare minerals. We can do things without harming the environment. We need the right leadership to bring groups together."

Chase said: "We need more than one person in Congress with oil and gas experience. Right now, there is only one from North Dakota. We have the largest oil and gas reserves in the world. Otero Mesa has been a fight. Steve (Pearce) worked with Bingaman."

The next question asked: "Do you believe our state governor and Health and Human Services response to the corona virus has been overburdening?"

"Yes, there has definitely been overreach," Herrell said. "If you saw the press conference today (May 13, 2020), she is finally allowing churches to open at 10 percent, but big box stores are still open at 20 percent. She has been picking winners and losers. Mom-and-Pop stores are closed, but big box stores are open. There is no parity. She is harming our small businesses and our economy. We have the responsibility to protect the health of New Mexicans, but also to protect the economic health of New Mexico. Her overreach is by pitting neighbor against neighbor and law enforcement against law enforcement, instead of being the adult in the room. We are watching all the states run by Democrat governors suppressing efforts to open the economies, grow the economies and violating our constitutional rights. We know we have a difficult virus, but they are not allowing us to take our own personal responsibility and not letting small businesses sit at the table. They have taken our rights away from us and are trying to bring us into a socialistic nation. They have separated us, closed the schools and now they are trying to prohibit opening businesses. We need to talk about federalism."

Chase said the governor is running for vice president. "She is following California's and New York's leads, which makes no sense for a rural state like New Mexico. In a rural state like New Mexico, some counties have one case or none. But she is doing the same as New York City, which is the epicenter. It doesn't add up. She continues to overreach. We can open regionally. I think the governor has been unreasonable."

Mathys said: "As Americans we have the constitutional right to assemble and to worship. Never in my life have I been told I couldn't go to church until this virus hit. The governor is being totally unreasonable. She even denied anglers the right to fish. She says we allow abortions, but people can't get surgeries, and everything is delayed. We need to base it on infection rates per county and let them open up. It's time to get New Mexico working again."

The following question asked the candidates, if they were elected to Congress, and although they couldn't be expected to contain governmental expenses, would they be willing to invoke Article 5 of the Constitution and convene a Convention of the States to put a spending limit on the government or "do you have a better idea?"

Chase said she believes it requires a lot of work outside the federal government. "The federal government does need a balanced budget, but we need to be careful how we do it. I don't encourage cuts to Social Security or Medicare, but we have got to understand how to cut areas of government. It is better to grow revenues by bringing supply chains back from China to America. We must put jobs in American hands. I am supportive of a balanced budget and the measures it would take, but we must be thoughtful of them. Putting it in the hands of 50 states would be difficult. I believe the focus should be on cutting water, fraud and abuse and fixing redundancies in the government. We can start on it today and we could get it done on both sides of the aisle. It's something we will need to address, and it's time for us to address it."

Mathys said he believes the problem is overspending. "It's unbelievable at this point that they are considering another bailout of over $3 trillion. You and I have to live within our budgets. If we borrow, we have to pay it back. Unfortunately, the federal government doesn't have to. They can borrow and print more money, and we as taxpayers have to pay it back. We must have a balanced budget."

Herrell said she was in favor of a Convention of States. "In the 1970s, 32 states voted for a balanced budget. Article 5 is the safest way to call for a balanced budget. The framers of the Constitution knew the day would come. Thirty-four states would have to approve a balanced budget or rein in term limits. I think states are ready to use this."

The next question asked about rural hospitals and what can be done to keep them in business.

Mathys said: "We need a complete overhaul of the health care system. Obamacare clearly has not worked. Premiums have gone up to the point where people can't afford them. I don't want socialized medicine. Looking at Canada, yes everyone is covered, but you see people waiting in line to get health care. Our greatest problem is providing health care to more than 11 million illegal aliens. We're not spending the money on American citizens, but on illegals. We have to start putting our citizens first and deport the illegal aliens, then we can make sure the hospitals can survive by serving insured patients, not welfare that taxpayers have to pay for. I would appreciate us fighting hard for a secure border, deporting illegals and if someone brings in drugs, they are imprisoned and then deported. We have to take care of American veterans, who are not getting the care they need. In Silver City and Deming, when the migrants were coming across the border, citizens couldn't get medical care, but the migrants could. Who paid for it? You and I paid for it in taxes."

Herrell said part of what could be done is to get rid of Obamacare. "We need to take the burden off business and individual policy insurance. We have to do things on the state level, but New Mexico is a tough state to do business in. We are having a terrible time recruiting and retaining physicians. People are not excited to come here, because there is no tort reform, (and) the pension system is not always solvent. We have to work on health care on the state and federal levels as partners. Get rid of Obamacare and make health care affordable for everybody."

Chase said Obamacare is broken, especially in New Mexico. "We have a high percentage of the population on Medicaid and that's a problem. I have a personal story. When I was pregnant with twins, it was considered a high-risk pregnancy, but there are no high-risk doctors in southeast New Mexico. I had to drive to Lubbock to be treated. I wanted the best care possible. We need the care in New Mexico. We can expand telehealth, but we need more access in rural areas, so we need better broadband. We have to fix New Mexico for the better."

The next question asked the candidates if they support label of origin for American products, along with a regulatory reduction on farmers and ranchers, so American products can get to the market.

Herrell replied: "Yes, yes, and yes. Agricultural products are one of the most, if not the most important products in the country. People are going to the grocery store thinking they are buying meat raised and butchered here, but a lot is coming from outside the country. A lot of times, it says it's an American product, but it's not. That's an absolute crime against our producers. They need to know they are getting top dollar on the hoof and then to the processing plant, and the consumer needs to know it's an American product. There are bottlenecks at the processing plants, so producers are not getting top dollar. One percent of the population is feeing 100 percent of the population. We need a voice in Washington to fight against the regulations, the land grabs, the water overreach. Our ranchers and farmer deserve a regulatory system not deeply embedded in special interest groups. We need to take care of our farmers and ranchers."

Chase said the country of origin label was repealed in 2015 by President Obama. "Trump is trying to fix it. Vice President Pence came to Artesia to support the USMCA. We have been encouraged by the president and his support of the country of origin."

Mathys said the label of origin is so important. "I believe people should know where their food comes from. I really didn't like the Chinese buying up the big processing plants, because we will have to rely on them. Torres Small also didn’t support the extension of funding for storing water from the Gila River for our farmers and ranchers."

A question relating to constitutional rights asked the candidates if they would support a mandatory vaccine for COVID-19, which if they didn't get it would keep them from working or traveling.

Chase said the United States of America is built on freedoms and that includes the freedom to choose one's medical care. "Having medically challenged twins, I want everyone to be vaccinated, especially with the usual vaccines to keep everyone safe and healthy. But I don't want to force anyone to do what they don't want to do, especially if it's for religious reasons. I believe in religious liberties. Some don't agree to vaccinate. I think it's important to parents to get their children vaccinated to protect the medically fragile, but America is built on freedom. Forcing people to do something is something I wouldn't support."

Mathys said whenever the state or federal government mandates anything, it's "time to pay attention. I trust parents to decide whether to vaccinate their children. Yes, we want to stay healthy, but not when it's government demanding something. Freedom is something this nation was built on. I trust in God and in our people to decide how to protect their health and the health of their children."

Herrell said she would not support mandatory vaccinations. "Leave it to the individual to decide for themselves. I don't think government needs to make decisions for myself or others. No, I would not support mandatory vaccination."

The next question asked if the candidates have any plans to improve health care for veterans and should the VA be totally revamped.

Mathys said, having served in the Armed Forces, "I cringe when I see a veteran on the street or not getting the services they need. What bothers me is how far our veterans have to travel to get health care. Many have to go to Albuquerque or El Paso. We need to make sure they can get good health care within an hour of where a veteran lives. The first thing is to improve access and make sure they get the care they deserve. Our veterans, especially those drafted into Vietnam, when they came home, they were mistreated. They cannot get the care they need. We must make sure our veterans are taken care of and not have to fill out paperwork so rigorous they cannot get the care they need. I 100 percent support veterans. The first thing I will do is regionalize care, so they don't have to travel more than an hour to get care."

Herrell said she thinks this administration has taken the lead by passing the Choice Act. "We still have problems with veterans being able to get care. The VA doesn't have good customer service. I want to make sure they get the care they so deserve. Because of them, we are sitting here, having these conversations. I'm working with a group right now that is addressing pain management. So often the rug is pulled out from under the veterans. They get used to a doctor and one prescription and the VA then disallows seeing the same doctor or getting the same prescription. We need sustainability in the program, and we need to hold bureaucrats accountable in D.C."

Chase said career politicians have failed veterans time and time again. "I am a member of multiple generations of military service. Both grandfathers, my father and both brothers served in the military. One of my brothers served in Afghanistan. Our veterans are not getting the mental health services they need. It's a subject not widely discussed, but many who served in Iraq and Afghanistan came back with PTSD. It is a significant issue. The country has to do better for its veterans. I'm blessed to be supported by the Veterans for Claire Group, led by Gen. Jack Fox. He was commandant at NMMI when I attended. As a member of Congress, I will fight for veterans and their health care."

The following question said that Cibola and other rural counties are struggling and asked if it were possible to start up uranium mining, if the candidates would support it or are there other ways to support economic development in rural counties.

Herrell noted that many counties are suffering in the same way. "Yes, I would support uranium mining, because I know we can do it safely and with minimal impact to the environment. We can also look at the timber industry, which 25 years ago was thriving. Then because of the spotted owl and heavy government regulation, we can't have timber harvesting any more. It would bring critical jobs to counties and would bring gross receipts taxes. We need to diversify. I want to bring jobs back, bringing jobs back to rural communities is extremely important. I will take their voice to Washington, D.C."

Chase said right before the corona virus hit, "we were able to visit Cibola County. We had a number of discussions. They are thinking about bringing in an oil refinery. They are seeking opportunities every day. If they have a member of Congress with oil and gas experience, we could move the regulatory process a bit better. I believe with my experience, something could be done for that county. It would be a long and onerous process, but it could be done. We have to get the federal government out of New Mexico to the extent we can. Our dependence on the federal government is way too much. We need more private industry."

Mathys said he would most definitely support uranium mining. "It brings a lot of jobs. The biggest barrier is regulation. In Grant County, they've been trying to open a new mine for more than five years. It's so important not to let regulation stop mining. Other examples of over-regulation are testing the potability of the water in the middle of the mine and requiring the companies to have huge reserves for mitigation. Let them mine."

The next question asked what the candidates' plans were for the wolf and similar issues.

Chase said Pearce was a huge advocate against the spotted owl. "Look at the tribal land in Otero County and compare it to the forest land right next to it where they can't thin because of the spotted owl. The tribal land is much better managed forest. We need to get proper management of our national forests to prevent forest fires, which cause the loss of wildlife, livestock and property. We also have to get the wolf population under control. The Endangered Species Act is broken. A species is listed, and it never gets delisted. We need ESA reform."

Mathys said the wolf doesn't belong in Catron County. "Ranching and outfitting are the two biggest industries. The wolf doesn't belong there. It has been proven that wolves kill for sport, not to eat. We need to contain the wolf. And 'they' want to increase wild and scenic designation along the Gila River. That means no more logging, no more livestock, no more industry. We need to be able to log and thin the forests to control fires."

Herrell said unfortunately the predatory animals have been given more rights than the ranchers. "The ranchers are not getting justly compensated for wolf losses. They are treating them unjustly, and the ranchers have to take losses of their livelihoods out of their own pockets. We don't have a seat at the table. We have a congressional delegation that is more about the progressive agenda, more about the Sierra Club and more about land grabs than serving the people of New Mexico. When I was in the legislature, we worked with Pearce and the Western Caucus, working on water rights and private property rights. It's governmental overreach preventing ranching and oil and gas on public lands. Ranchers are the best conservationists of our land. I think our lands can be better managed by those who live on them."

A question asked the candidates, if they are elected, what their three priorities are and "what bill will you first introduce?"

Mathys said the biggest issue at the moment is opening the country back up. "My No. 1 concern will be taking care of the border. We must complete the wall and make sure it is fully funded. We have to make sure Latin American countries control the flow of migrants, so they don't come here and expect to get everything for free. We must also make sure they come here legally and are vetted for health and their willingness to work hard. Another issue is veterans' health care. I just had a call from a veteran, who had his benefits cut from 30 percent of what he was getting to 15 percent. My father went through something similar, and I'll be a strong voice in Washington. If they are coming after your benefits, if they are denying you your benefits, I want to know about it, and I will get you what you deserve. Finally, as a businessman for 30 years, we must decrease the regulatory burden, or every other country will beat us. Americans first and American-made products. We must bring manufacturing back to America. We want you to work here and produce Made in America products."

Herrell said her No. 1 priority is the people of New Mexico. No. 2 is to get the economy going again. "We have to make sure we are protecting agriculture and oil and gas. We must protect our way of life and ensure every American has the prospects they deserve."

Chase said: "We got into the race because we wanted to help Trump build the wall and protect the border. That's one of my biggest issues. If we solve that issue, we will fix others. Second is helping Trump make American great again, again by getting the economy going and third is protecting our Second Amendment rights. We have to ensure we still have the ability to protect ourselves and feed ourselves. I also support pro-life values and conservative values. The first bill I would introduce would to the fully fund the wall."

Each candidate gave a closing statement. Chase gave hers first. "I am very grateful for everyone listening to us tonight. In 2018 we lost the seat in a district that Trump took by 10 points. We have to go toe-to-toe with her (Torres Small). She's sitting on $3 million in campaign funds, with more for the General Election. We have to have someone who knows how to fundraise. I've raised the most of any of us. I have been endorsed by allies of Trump, such as Students for Trump. We need a new generation of conservatives in Washington D.C. I'm ready to take on the elite and drain the swamp. I think it's important to have had experience in Washington, as I have, but I also have private sector experience. I feel I'm uniquely qualified in both areas, having worked for Steve on Capitol Hill, actually drafting legislation, then the past seven years in New Mexico understanding how that legislation impacts us on the ground. With 4-year-old twins, education is a huge priority and raising the level of education in New Mexico. Lastly securing the border will help solve lots of problems. A lot of illegal drugs come across the border. Opioid addiction is a problem. If we solve the border problem, we will be able to solve a number of other problems. President Trump needs allies who are political outsiders like him in D.C. and in Congress. I hope to earn everyone's vote and support of those on this call tonight."

Mathys said it is an honor to run for the U.S. Congress. "I will never forget my love for God, family and country. I will never forget how important life is, and I believe life begins at conception. I will never forget our U.S. Constitution and the right we have to keep and bear arms. You have a decision to make. Unfortunately, two years ago, we failed to keep the seat. We must get it back. I am a proven warrior. We must defeat the progressive Democrat agenda. We must never become a socialist country. We must preserve the freedoms our men and women fought for. We must never forget we are a Judeo-Christian nation with biblical values. I will go to Washington and fight for love of our great land. I will always respect the flag and make sure Americans are first. If you come to America, understand it's not a right, it's a privilege. Come here legally, love our land, learn English, assimilate and become a proud American. I have a 29-year-old son, who is working hard. I want him to continue living in the wonderful land of the United States of America. God bless you all. I would be honored to serve you."

Herrell thanked everyone for participating. "It's so vitally important. Not only do we need to hold on to the presidential seat but hold on to the Senate and get the House back. I'm excited to be in this race again. Serving in the New Mexico House, I can't put a value on how important the relationships I built are. It's the people of New Mexico that matter. It's easy to do an up and down vote when you have relationships that can help you and know you can pass something that works and is beneficial to the individual. It's people over politics. We have to bring people together. It matters what everyone does. I think I can speak for everyone on this call. We are not excited about what this governor is doing in New Mexico. We are not excited about what happened in the New Mexico legislative session this year. How do we fix it? At the ballot box. I beat Xochitl Torres Small once. We can do it again. We are ready to debate. We are ready to make her accountable. We are ready to take her on. I thank you for your prayers and your support. Let's be praying for the state of New Mexico, prayers for our president and prayers for each of us. Let's put God back in the conversation. If we do that right in this pandemic, we will see our economy grow again after this pandemic. Have a great evening."