The Society for American Archaeology Announces the winner of the Prestigious CRABTREE AWARD and the winner is: Marilyn Markel

The prestigious CRABTREE AWARD is presented by the Society for American Archaeology (SSA) which honors the recipient for excellence in avocational archaeology. The award was established in 1985 and is named after Don Crabtree of Twin Falls, Idaho, who was known as the "dean of American flintknappers", and for his "Crabtree's Law." He was mostly a self-educated archaeologist, but was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Idaho.

The CRABTREE AWARD is given out annually to an outstanding avocational archaeologist. Someone who has made significant contributions to advance understanding of local, regional, or national archaeology through excavation, research, publications, site or collections preservation, collaboration with the professional community, and public outreach. The describes Marilyn to a tee! No wonder she was selected as this year's honoree.

The Society for American Archaeology has this to say about its 2020 recipient:

"Marilyn Markel has a deep passion for archaeology and has spearheaded efforts in the Mimbres Valley, New Mexico, to preserve archaeological sites and educate young people of all ages on the value of the archaeological past. She has made significant contributions to our understanding and preservation of Mimbres sites in New Mexico, through over 20 years of volunteer work on university field school excavations, promotion of site protection through stewardship, transforming the local artifact-collecting community into an avocational/professional archaeological society, and educating schoolchildren about the value of archaeological heritage. Ms. Markel has assisted archaeological field schools, preserved sites, published children's books on archaeology, and created a center devoted to the preservation and interpretation of Mimbres archaeology through educational outreach. Marilyn Markel is highly deserving of the Crabtree Award for her exemplary service to enhancing the preservation and public appreciation of New Mexico's archaeological past."

Marilyn has devoted untold hours to develop regular open-air museum workshops for our area's grade-school and high-school students; trained and supervised youth and adults to become volunteer stewards of archaeological sites; and engaged in numerous archaeological excavations and scientific research. Marilyn acts as liaison between the GCAS, the Mimbres Culture Heritage Site, and the archaeologists and educators working in our region. She routinely offers tours to schools and the general public at the Mimbres Culture Heritage Site, as well as leading field trips to other archaeological sites throughout our area. An accomplished writer and public speaker, she has promoted the message of archaeological preservation to the general public at local events and as a monthly contributing author for the Mimbres Messenger area newsletter.

"What a tremendous honor," says Marilyn, "It's kind of like getting the 'Academy Award" of archaeology. But, I could never have achieved anything without everyone from the Mimbres Culture Heritage Site (MCHS) and the Grant County Archaeological Society and the many teachers, site stewards, and volunteers from other organizations who help with our education programs. And, I have been so lucky to have had opportunities to work with and learn from incredible Mimbres archaeologists, they are the best."

Marilyn lives in Mimbres and is the volunteer education coordinator at MCHS. Marilyn planned to attend the annual SAA conference to be held in Austin, Texas at the end of April to receive the award. The event was canceled. An awards presentation can be seen on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZHcRneVF-w

What a great honor for the Mimbres Valley to have such a fine dedicated archaeologist living, working, and volunteering for our education and pleasure! We are sorry you had to miss the award ceremony for this well-deserved honor, but we are all applauding you virtually (like everything else these days)! Thanks, Marilyn.