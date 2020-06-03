Today, June 3, 2020, although it still says on the New Mexico Secretary of State website that Grant County's 39 precincts have not fully reported, the numbers have not appreciably, if at all, changed since the last report made just before 10 p.m. last night.

The number of absentee ballots being counted, as reported to the Beat by Robert Zamarripa of the Clerk's Office at just before 9 p.m., totaled about 4,000. The total in-person votes, whether early or on Election Day, depending on the race, showed around 2,000 votes total—a very different picture in several key races in the county in the first report posted at 8:45 p.m. http://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/58253-grant-county-primary-results-as-of-8-45-p-m

At that point, New Mexico District 28 Sen. Gabriel Ramos led his challenger by a couple of hundred votes, but the absentee ballots went to Siah Correa Hemphill by a large percentage.

In the case of County Commissioner District 5, challenger Simon G. Ortiz led incumbent Harry Browne by a few votes, but the absentee ballots sent Browne back in to face his Republican challenger Thomas Shelly at the General Election in November.

http://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/58255-primary-election-results-on-june-2-2020-updated-at-9-55-p-m

In State Senator District 35, of note to the area, longtime Sen. John Arthur Smith is behind by 45 percent to his challenger Neomi O. Martinez-Parra's 54 percent. The winner will face Republican candidate Crystal R. Diamond in the General Election.

State Senator District 38's long-serving Sen. Mary Kay Papen, with 44 percent of the vote, trails her challenger Carrie Hamblen's 48 percent. A third challenger in that Democratic race, Tracy Lynn Perry, has 7 percent of the vote. The Republican challenger for the General Election is Charles Richard Wendler.

District 38 State Rep. Rebecca Dow had no challenger in the primary and received 3,442 votes. Her write-in challenger, Karen C. Whitlock received, as of this report, 8 votes. They will face off in the General Election. The Libertarian candidate William Parrish Kinney received 16 votes.

District 39 State Rep. Rodolpho S. Martinez had no challenger in the primary and received 2,644 votes. His challenger in the General Election will be Luis M. Terrazas, who received 1,527 votes.

Other Grant County races for the most part retained the same approximate percentages to win as shown in the first and second reports of the evening, which can be viewed at http://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/58253-grant-county-primary-results-as-of-8-45-p-m and http://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/58255-primary-election-results-on-june-2-2020-updated-at-9-55-p-m