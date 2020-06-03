facebook-24x24

To download a PDF of the release, please visit the following link: Freeport-McMoRan Publishes 2019 Annual Report on Sustainability and Inaugural Climate Report

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced the publication of its 2019 Annual Report on Sustainability, "Building on Strength." This report details the company's long-standing commitment to manage responsibly our environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. FCX is committed to prioritizing the health, safety and well-being of its workforce and host communities, meeting the highest standards of environmental stewardship across its operations, and respecting human rights in all of its business practices. FCX recognizes that the long-term success of the company and sustainable value creation is dependent upon the effective management, integration and governance of key sustainability matters.

This marks the 19th consecutive year FCX has published a comprehensive report on sustainability. FCX also announced today the publication of its inaugural Climate Report detailing the company's historical performance and its ongoing initiatives to mitigate climate-related risks in the business.

Richard C. Adkerson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am proud to share our Annual Report on Sustainability and our Climate Report. Our commitment to our workforce, host communities and governments, the environment and matters important to all stakeholders drives our corporate culture. As an industry leader, our global team continues to manage and mitigate the impacts of mining as we serve our customers and supply the global economy with responsibly produced copper. Copper plays an essential role in the technologies necessary to develop and deliver clean energy to support the global transition to a low-carbon economy. Copper will play an increasingly important role in reducing the spread of infectious diseases including coronavirus. By supplying responsibly produced copper, we are proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond our own operational boundaries."

As highlighted in our latest Sustainably Report, in March 2020 FCX became a supporting member of the United Nations Global Compact. The Compact is a voluntary corporate initiative of CEO commitments to implement universal sustainability principles and to support the UN goals. This membership is consistent with FCX's efforts to embrace evolving shareholder expectations and best practices.

FCX's 2019 Annual Report on Sustainability was compiled in accordance with the GRI Reporting Standards Core option and reflects our Company's reporting obligations as a founding member of the International Council on Mining and Metals. FCX's 2019 Annual Report on Sustainability and 2019 Climate Report are available on the company website at fcx.com/sustainability.

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at "fcx.com."

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005418/en/

