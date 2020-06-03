By Roger Lanse
On Monday, June 1, 2020, at about 7:56 p.m., Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to 603 W. Spring Street in reference to a battery complaint.
According to a SCPD incident report, the victim, a 40-year-old female of the address, advised she has been parking in the same spot for three years and when she got home at about 4:30 p.m. she found another vehicle, later identified as a 2008 white Chevy Blazer, in her spot. The victim said she had to park in the street. She attempted to contact the owner of the vehicle, later identified as Desirre Dawn Hayes, 37, also of the address, by knocking on her door but there was no answer. The victim said she left her residence about 5:48 p.m. and when she returned home at about 7:50 p.m. the Blazer was still there. The victim then parked in front of the Blazer to keep it from being moved.
Later, the report stated, the victim advised that Hayes contacted her and told her she needed to move her 2002 red Toyota pickup and an argument ensued. The victim told officers that Hayes punched her in the neck, left, and struck her pickup with her vehicle. The officer advised that he observed redness on the victim's neck. The victim advised she wanted to pursue charges.
The victim's boyfriend, 56-years-old of the address, who was an eyewitness, confirmed the victim's account, the report said.
While officers were talking with the victim, according to the report, other officers had contacted Hayes, who stated she did not punch the victim, but did say she struck the pickup to move it out of the way so she could leave.
After speaking to all parties, the report stated, Hayes was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for mental evaluation treatment, and paperwork will be filed through the Magistrate Court against Hayes. The victim was also transported to GRMC for medical treatment for the injury to her neck.