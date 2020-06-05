facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

By Mary Alice Murphy

The attached PDF shows most of what New Mexico Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase talked about in his modeling update Friday afternoon, June 5, 2020.

In the question and answer section at the end of his presentation, he noted that the swabs used for testing seasonal flu and Covid-19 are the same and some labs can use the same swab done on a symptomatic person for both tests.

He also thanked everyone in the Department of Health for the job they were doing. "It's all hands-on-deck. Everyone is doing whatever needs to be done."

A questioner asked if there were a plan for backward gating criteria if a spike in cases occurs.

"Yes, I think the gating criteria can go both ways," Scrase said. "If an area gets a spike without a known reason, we may have to go back to more social isolation. We built in some room with the criteria at 1.15, meaning a symptomatic person will likely infect 1.15 other people, or 100 would infect 115. If we think the health care system can accommodate the surge, we will not go backward."

To a question about if the state is likely to go to Phase 2 of the reopening on June 15 or June 30, he replied that he didn't make those decisions. "Today I couldn't tell you. I think you need about three weeks of data to know whether it's safe."

Another questioner asked if school was likely to start again this fall.

"We are working with DOH Secretary Kathy Kunkel and the PED, but I think we are working toward being able to open the schools in August," Scrase said. "Studies have shown that adults are giving the virus to kids, not kids giving it to adults."

He said the reason why the state closed the schools in the spring was because of CDC guidelines for the H1N1 virus, which primarily affected kids, so the CDC sent out recommendations to close the schools.

Scrase also said the parents could opt their kids opt of in person school for distance school and any teacher with underlying conditions could do the same.

"The first thing I ask myself about any change is: 'Is this something we could skip for 18 months, until we have a vaccine, like an annual festival, for example,'" Scrase said. "We follow Johns Hopkins guidelines. 1) How many people? 2) what is the intensity of the contact? and 3) What can we do to minimize risk factors."

He noted that the state is not controlling PPE (personal protective equipment) but only offering it to entities that don't have their own supply systems.

To a question about recovery cases by county, it was said that it would be added to the report in the coming days.

 
Can't see this document? Click this link to view it in a new window

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

FILLED: Classified for Silver City church seeking office manager. Check back often for new classifieds.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110