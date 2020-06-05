By Mary Alice Murphy

The attached PDF shows most of what New Mexico Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase talked about in his modeling update Friday afternoon, June 5, 2020.

In the question and answer section at the end of his presentation, he noted that the swabs used for testing seasonal flu and Covid-19 are the same and some labs can use the same swab done on a symptomatic person for both tests.

He also thanked everyone in the Department of Health for the job they were doing. "It's all hands-on-deck. Everyone is doing whatever needs to be done."

A questioner asked if there were a plan for backward gating criteria if a spike in cases occurs.

"Yes, I think the gating criteria can go both ways," Scrase said. "If an area gets a spike without a known reason, we may have to go back to more social isolation. We built in some room with the criteria at 1.15, meaning a symptomatic person will likely infect 1.15 other people, or 100 would infect 115. If we think the health care system can accommodate the surge, we will not go backward."

To a question about if the state is likely to go to Phase 2 of the reopening on June 15 or June 30, he replied that he didn't make those decisions. "Today I couldn't tell you. I think you need about three weeks of data to know whether it's safe."

Another questioner asked if school was likely to start again this fall.

"We are working with DOH Secretary Kathy Kunkel and the PED, but I think we are working toward being able to open the schools in August," Scrase said. "Studies have shown that adults are giving the virus to kids, not kids giving it to adults."

He said the reason why the state closed the schools in the spring was because of CDC guidelines for the H1N1 virus, which primarily affected kids, so the CDC sent out recommendations to close the schools.

Scrase also said the parents could opt their kids opt of in person school for distance school and any teacher with underlying conditions could do the same.

"The first thing I ask myself about any change is: 'Is this something we could skip for 18 months, until we have a vaccine, like an annual festival, for example,'" Scrase said. "We follow Johns Hopkins guidelines. 1) How many people? 2) what is the intensity of the contact? and 3) What can we do to minimize risk factors."

He noted that the state is not controlling PPE (personal protective equipment) but only offering it to entities that don't have their own supply systems.

To a question about recovery cases by county, it was said that it would be added to the report in the coming days.