Courtesy of same photographer - showing the fire has jumped the ridge.
Location: south of Tadpole Ridge, Silver City Ranger District, Grant County, NM
Start Date: June 6, 2020 Size: ~450 acres Cause: Lightning
Vegetation: Pinyon Juniper, Ponderosa Pine
Resources: One (1) FS Engine, four hand crews travelling to the incident including two Hot Shot Crews. Gila/Las Cruces Type 3 IMT will take over the incident at 6 p.m. today.
Incident Commander: Leo Trujillo, ICT4
Summary:
The Tadpole Fire Is burning on National Forest System lands on the Silver City Ranger District, Gila National Forest. The strategy for this fire is full suppression, using a confine and contain strategy. There is a high potential for spread. Objectives include protecting and minimizing the impact of fire on high values at risk which includes; wildland firefighter and public safety, and infrastructure associated with private land. This fire is in rugged and remote terrain. The Silver City Ranger District has placed road closure signs on Bear Creek Road down towards Ben Lilley Pond, and off NM Hwy 15 at FR 382/Sheep Corral Road. Two trailheads (TH) are in the vicinity and should be avoided. They are TH 232/Tadpole Ridge and TH 234 Sycamore.
NM State Patrol will be manning road closures on NM Hwy 15 from Ben Lilley Memorial to the junction of NM Hwy 35/NM 15. The alternate route to the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument is via NM Hwy 35 and through the Mimbres Valley.
Smoke from fire rises up and away during the daytime, but in the evenings, smoke can pool back down in canyons, drainages, and basins. Overnight smoke has settled in the Mimbres Valley. For information on air quality and protecting your health, and to find guidance on distances and visibility, please visit https://nmtracking.org/fire. Fire information can be found at nmfireinfo.com.
For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila