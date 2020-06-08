By Roger Lanse

On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at about 4:30 p.m., a caller to Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised she had received a call from her daughter saying the daughter's husband is drunk and has been hitting her and won't let her leave. The caller, according to a blotter report, stated she tried to call back but there was no answer. The caller further advised that the couple was camping somewhere in the Gila (National Forest) with a lot of trees.

At about 5:15 p.m., according to a Silver City Police Department report, a SCPD officer was dispatched to assist a Grant County Sheriff's deputy locate a black Nissan car with a California plate with the couple inside. Another officer located the vehicle parked in front of the Murray Hotel at 200 W. Broadway, Silver City. Ascertaining the couple were staying in Room 402, officers knocked on the door and when a female opened, they quickly escorted her to the hallway. The report stated officers observed what appeared to be bruises on her arms and legs. The female said she and her husband, later identified as Christopher Terpening, 26, of Deming, had gotten into a fight. She also stated that she had tried to call police, but Terpening had taken her phone and refused to allow her to leave. She said she had to keep the bathroom door closed with her feet to keep Terpening out.

The victim stated, according to the police report, that she had been drinking and that both she and Terpeninig were recovering alcoholics. She advised that her parents were on their way from Deming to pick her up.

When officers went into the room to speak with Terpening, they found him lying on a bed complaining that the victim had hit him in the head with a phone and smashed his fingers. He told officers, according to the report, they drove to the Gila National Forest to camp but since they didn't have any camping gear decided to stay at the Murray Hotel.

Officers observed several open and empty bottles of alcoholic beverages in the hotel room and found what appeared to be blood on the bathroom floor and on a towel.

Terpening was arrested on charges of false imprisonment, a fourth-degree felony, and battery on a household member and interference with communications, both misdemeanors. According to the report, he was then evaluated by EMS, transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for medical clearance for alcohol withdrawals and seizures, and booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

According to GCDC staff, Terpening was released from jail on Friday, June 5, on his own recognizance.