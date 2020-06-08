Location: Uvas Mountains on BLM Land, approximately 11 miles SW of Hatch, NM and 18 miles N of Interstate 10 between Deming and Las Cruces, NM.

Date detected: June 6, 2020 at 3:41 pm Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Grass, brush and Pinon Juniper

Current size: Estimated 628 acres

Percent contained: 10%

Summary:

The Uvas Fire was started by lightning from a thunderstorm that moved over the southern portion of New Mexico on the evening of June 5. The fire was detected the next day, as smoke became very visible from Hatch and travelers along I-10, and I-25. An aerial reconnaissance flight was conducted as BLM fire engines mobilized to the area.

Initially, during the first burning period, the fire was burning along the top of the mountain range at an elevation of 6500 ft., surrounded by steep, rugged terrain.

Resources: 4 Engines staffed with 11 firefighters and three overhead personnel for a total of 14 assigned personnel.

Today: Red Flag Warning is in effect today from noon to 8 pm. Firefighters will position themselves to hold areas along the perimeter of the fire, where it is safe to do so. Anticipated growth is expected due to today's weather conditions that will be influenced by steady winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures. Based on today's weather conditions and availability, aerial fire resources may be called to assist with the firefighting effort on the Uvas Fire. Remember, "If you fly, we can't!" Please, don't fly your drone near a wildfire! Smoke will be visible as the fire continues its trek across the mountain range.

Smoke is highly visible from Hatch, Las Cruces and surrounding areas, as well as I-10 (between Deming and Las Cruces) and I-25 (south of T or C).

Firefighter and public safety remain the top priority on the Uvas Fire.

For further information, please visit or call the following:

• NMFIREINFO at https://nmfireinfo.com/

• Uvas Fire Information phone line: 575-525-4360

-BLM-

