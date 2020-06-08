facebook-24x24

Photos Courtesy of Jim Mathews taken June 7, 2020 in the afternoon

TADPOLE FIRE

Start date: 6/6/2020

Cause: Lightning

Estimated Fire Size:600 Acres

Contained: 0%

Number of Firefighters: 90

Injuries to date: 0

Estimated Containment Date: Unknown

Closures: NM Hwy 15 from Pinos Altos MM 10, north to the junction of NM Hwy 15 and NM Hwy 35, MM 25

# of Crews: 4 20-person crews

# of aircraft: 2 Helicopters and Air Tanker Resources

SUMMARY:  The Tadpole Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on June 6. The Tadpole Fire is located on the SW portion of Tadpole Ridge, on National Forest System lands, Gila National Forest, and is approximately 600 acres.  The fire is burning in timber with grass understory, brush and chaparral.  

Today, fire crews will be prepping the west side of NM Hwy 15 and along Forest System Road 228/Sheep Corral Rd.  The fire was moving slowly towards the northeast, burning on the surface with occasional torching.  The fire is expected to move to the north side of Tadpole Ridge over the course of the day. There are currently 90 fire personnel working this fire.

Fire behavior and effects are being assessed to ensure incident objectives are being met.  These objectives include protecting private lands, increasing firefighter and public safety, and protecting cultural resources and wildlife habitat.

WEATHER: The extended weather forecast over the Tadpole Fire area calls for a continued warming and drying trend, along with breezy and gusty afternoon and evening winds continuing through the weekend.  Smoke is visible from Silver City and surrounding areas, as well as the Gila Valley and Mimbres Valley.  Campers can expect drifting smoke and haze. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Information on air quality and protecting your health can be found online at the New Mexico Department of Health website at: https://nmtracking.org/fire .

SAFETY:  The Gila National Forest is currently under a campfire ban, including the use of charcoal. Use of pressurized fuel devices are acceptable.   

A Temporary Flight Restriction has been placed over the Tadpole fire area, including restricting the use of drones. Temporary Flight Restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of aircraft over the fire. Any intrusions of the restriction will require all aircraft to be grounded until the area is cleared.  #IfYouFly #WeCant  

Fire Information Line: (575) 313-4678 (575)654-4502

Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com 

Additional Fire Information available: www.inciweb.nwcg.gov 

                                      

