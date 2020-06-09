Photo by anonymous photographer taken before 9 p.m. June 8, 2020
Monday, June 8, 2020, 10:00 P.M. MT
Tadpole Fire
Location: 12 miles north of Silver City
Start Date: June 6, 2020 Cause: Lightning
Vegetation: Timber with grass understory, brush, and Chaparral
Resources: 2 Interagency Hotshot crews, two 20-person hand crews, 6 engines
SUMMARY:
The Tadpole Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on June 6. The Tadpole Fire is located on the SW portion of Tadpole Ridge, on National Forest System lands, Gila National Forest, and is approximately 750 acres. The fire is burning in timber with grass understory, brush and chaparral.
Today, fire crews prepped the west side of NM Hwy 15 and along Forest System Road 228/Sheep Corral Road. A spot fire occurred on the east side of Hwy 15 north of the Meadow Creek Road and has been suppressed. There are currently 150 fire personnel working this fire.
Multiple days of Red Flag fire conditions increased fire behavior this afternoon, causing the fire to make short runs up canyons that lay in alignment with the southwest winds. Due to the distance and smoke laying down at night, fires can emit a glow that can be see long distances and distorts the fire to appear bigger than its actual size.
WEATHER: The extended weather forecast over the Tadpole Fire area calls for a continued warming and drying trend, along with breezy and gusty afternoon and evening winds continuing through the weekend. A cold front is expected over the area bring lower dew points and relative humidity. Smoke is visible from Silver City and surrounding areas, as well as the Gila Valley and Mimbres Valley. Campers and residents in the area can expect drifting smoke and haze settling into low areas overnight. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Information on air quality and protecting your health can be found online at the New Mexico Department of Health website at: https://nmtracking.org/fire.
SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under a campfire ban, including the use of charcoal. Use of pressurized fuel devices are acceptable.
A Temporary Flight Restriction has been placed over the Tadpole fire area, restricting the use of drones. Temporary Flight Restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of aircraft over the fire. Any intrusions of the restriction will require all aircraft to be grounded until the area is cleared.
Fire Information Line: (575) 313-4678 (575)654-4502
Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com
Additional Fire Information available: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6737/
Office hours: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.