Location: Uvas Mountains on BLM Land, approximately 11 miles SW of Hatch, NM and 18 miles N of Interstate 10 between Deming and Las Cruces, NM.
Date detected: June 6, 2020 at 3:41 pm Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Grass, Brush, Pinon, Juniper
Current size: Estimated 831 acres
Percent contained: 20%
Summary:
The Uvas Fire was started by lightning from a thunderstorm that moved over the southern portion of New Mexico on the evening of June 5th. The fire was detected the next day, as smoke became very visible from Hatch and travelers along I-10, and I-25. An aerial reconnaissance flight was conducted as BLM fire engines mobilized to the area.
When first detected, the fire was burning along the top of the mountain range at an elevation of 6500 ft., surrounded by steep, rugged terrain.
Resources: 4 Engines staffed with 14 firefighters and ten overhead personnel for a total of 24 assigned personnel.
Today: Hot temperatures, high winds and low humidity are expected again today on the Uvas Fire. Under these conditions, the fire is expected to continue its growth mostly towards the east. Yesterday's aerial support helped firefighters fortify the northern edge of the fire perimeter. Last night the prevailing winds were from the north, causing smoke impacts to areas south of the fire. As daytime temperatures rise, smoke is expected to lift out of the lower elevations.
The following areas continue to be affected by smoke from Uvas Fire: Hatch, Las Cruces and surrounding areas, as well as I-10 (between Deming and Las Cruces) and I-25 (south of T or C). Winds can be beneficial in dispersing smoke.
Firefighter and public safety remain the top priority on the Uvas Fire.
For further information, please visit or call the following:
NMFIREINFO at https://nmfireinfo.com/
Uvas Fire Information phone line: 575-525-4360
-BLM-
