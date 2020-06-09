Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 12:00 P.M. MT
Location: 12 miles north of Silver City
Start Date: June 6, 2020
Cause: Lightning
Vegetation: Timber with grass understory, brush, and Chaparral
Resources: 2 Interagency Hotshot crews, two 20-person hand crews, 6 engines
SUMMARY:
The Tadpole Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on June 6. The Tadpole Fire is located on the SW portion of Tadpole Ridge, on National Forest System lands, Gila National Forest, and is approximately 1,000 acres. The fire is burning in timber with grass understory, brush and chaparral.
Today's task for fire personnel focuses on completing containment line preparation and holding the fire within the established containment lines. Air tankers and heavy helicopters will be working the fire throughout the day, focusing on areas of higher heat and potential risks to the containment lines.
WEATHER: The extended weather forecast over the Tadpole Fire area calls for a continued warming and drying trend, along with breezy and gusty afternoon and evening winds continuing through the weekend. A cold front pushed through the area overnight with winds shifting more to the north to northwest. Very low dew point points will accompany the front and drop minimum humilities into the single digits for Tuesday. A return of moisture is possible going into the end of the week.
The major concern for today is smoke impacts to residents and communities. Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.
SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under a campfire ban, including the use of charcoal. Use of pressurized fuel devices are acceptable.
A Temporary Flight Restriction has been placed over the Tadpole fire area, restricting the use of drones. Temporary Flight Restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of aircraft over the fire. Any intrusions of the restriction will require all aircraft to be grounded until the area is cleared.
Fire Information Line: (575) 313-4678 (575)654-4502
Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com
Additional Fire Information available: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6737/
Office hours: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.