By Mary Alice Murphy

The Grant County Commission had a bare quorum, with District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce, District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas, and District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne in attendance. District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards and District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings were unable to attend due to conflicts.

Two letters of public input were read by Executive Assistant Taysha Walter. Both addressed the upcoming June 18 meeting when one of the agenda items will consider the renewal of the wildlife services contract.

Glenn Griffin said he has addressed the commission 21 times on the issue in the past couple of years. He promotes non-lethal methods of managing predators, such as range riding and removing livestock carcasses as soon as possible.

He said that $1.2 million had been spent on managing predators and "nothing has improved for the predator or the preyed upon. I also ask that the quarterly reporting must include which lands predators are killed on."

John Wachholz, wildlife photographer, said the traps, guns and M44s often take extra victims along with them, such as raptors and vultures which may feed on the poisoned predators. "Just by my observations, I have seen reduced habitats and numbers of predators. What wildlife services does is indiscriminate killing."

The canvass of the results of the recent primary election were approved by the Commission.

Browne thanked the clerk's office and the bureau of elections for having it well laid out for the commissioners to look at.

Browne also had a question about late absentee ballots that came in after the deadline. He noted that Albuquerque and Santa Fe both had substantial numbers of ballots that arrived late.

Clerk Marisa Castrillo said Grant County had only maybe 10 that arrived after the deadline.

Browne also said he had heard of a few voter-registration issues, where some people found they were registered in a different party from what they thought.

"We think it was a Motor Vehicle Division registration issue," Castrillo said. "Whether it was human error or technological error, we don't know, but when someone registers at the MVD, the person should carefully check the print-out they receive to make sure they are registered in the correct party."

Ponce also noted that when the registered voter receives their registration confirmation card, it should also indicate the party affiliation.

Salsa had a question about wildlife management. "What alternatives are there? These commenters call for range riders, which would seem cost prohibitive. What can we do other than what we're doing? I'm at a loss to know which direction to go. Can we get someone to talk to us about it?"

He was given no answer.

Ponce congratulated everyone who won their races, "as well as those who ran. It takes courage to run for office. And I appreciate another excellent job from the clerk's office."

He also requested that even on special meeting agendas, commissioner reports should be an item on the agenda.

[Editor's Note: The final vote count for Grant County can be viewed at http://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/58256-grant-county-primary-election-2020-changed-by-absentee-ballots. The only other race that was determined later June 3 was the count for District 38 Democrat Write-In Candidate Karen Whitlock. Her Grant County total of 901 plus the 23 write-in votes in Sierra County for a total of 1,114 qualified her to be the Democrat candidate on the General Election ballot to challenge incumbent Republican Rebecca Dow.]