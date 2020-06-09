[Editor's Note: Sorry this author kind of geeked out on the weather situation. Keep reading if you want to understand why this area has naturally ignited fires this time of year. Clue: It's part of our climate, which requires fire to manage the ecosystem.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

According to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov quite a few fires are burning in Arizona and New Mexico due to the lightning storm that moved through on June 5, 2020.

The closest to Silver City at a distance of about 12 miles is the Tadpole Fire, about 1,000 acres, in the Silver Ranger District of the Gila National Forest. In addition, a fire in the Uvas Mountains, at about 800 acresm southwest of Hatch and north of I-10 between Deming and Las Cruces was ignited by the same storm.

Also, north of Silver City, three miles southeast of the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument is most recently estimated at 500 acres. The Good Fire four miles southwest of the monument is at 630 acres when last reported yesterday.

In Arizona, several fires ignited by the same June 5 thunderstorm, are located south of Tucson, as well as north and northeast of Tucson. They include the Bringham Fire in the Apache National Forest north of Morenci, and the Dry Lake Fire and Blue River Fire in the upper elevations of the San Carlos Apache reservation. The Bighorn Fire is in the Coronado National Forest, north of Tucson in the Pusch Ridge Wilderness. It was at 2,550 acres on June 8. The Tortolita Fire is east of Marana and north of Oro Valley in the Tucson area, and stands as of June 8 in the evening at 3,321 acres. Although the Tortolita is near inhabited communities, the report said the threat to the communities has been minimized and there are no evacuations.

However, the forecast shows a potential for thunderstorms again starting Thursday.

The weather pattern is typical pre-monsoonal build up in June, which begins with dry thunderstorms before getting to the rain part of the monsoon.

This author just checked the National Weather Service long-range temperature and precipitation forecast for June-July-August 2020, and it shows higher than normal temperatures and about a 50-50 chance of normal precipitation, which in the case of Grant County is an average annual precipitation of about 14 inches, including rain in the summer and snow in the winter. The temperature pattern in general persists all the way through June-July-August 2021, with lower than normal precipitation from October through May 2021.

Getting down in the weather weeds, the El Niño-Southern Oscillation drives the weather patterns all over the world, including in the southwest US corner of the world. According to the latest report, the region is in an ENSO-neutral stage, expected to last through the fall. This means precipitation will likely be about normal in the southwest US.

Here's the technical description, from https://www.climate.gov/news-features/blogs/enso/what-el-niño–southern-oscillation-enso-nutshell :

"ENSO is one of the most important climate phenomena on Earth due to its ability to change the global atmospheric circulation, which in turn, influences temperature and precipitation across the globe. We also focus on ENSO because we can often predict its arrival many seasons in advance of its strongest impacts on weather and climate.

Though ENSO is a single climate phenomenon, it has three states, or phases, it can be in. The two opposite phases, "El Niño" and "La Niña," require certain changes in both the ocean and the atmosphere because ENSO is a coupled climate phenomenon. "Neutral" is in the middle of the continuum.

1. El Niño: A warming of the ocean surface, or above-average sea surface temperatures (SST), in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. Over Indonesia, rainfall tends to become reduced while rainfall increases over the tropical Pacific Ocean. The low-level surface winds, which normally blow from east to west along the equator ("easterly winds"), instead weaken or, in some cases, start blowing the other direction (from west to east or "westerly winds").

2. La Niña: A cooling of the ocean surface, or below-average sea surface temperatures (SST), in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. Over Indonesia, rainfall tends to increase while rainfall decreases over the central tropical Pacific Ocean. The normal easterly winds along the equator become even stronger."

3. Neutral: Neither El Niño or La Niña. Often tropical Pacific SSTs are generally close to average. However, there are some instances when the ocean can look like it is in an El Niño or La Niña state, but the atmosphere is not playing along (or vice versa).