Good Fire
Location: in Blood Good Canyon, Wilderness Ranger District, Gila National Forest
Start Date: June 6, 2020 Size: ~ 800 acres Cause: Lightning
Vegetation: Pinyon Juniper
Resources: eight smokejumpers, one 20-person Interagency Hotshot Crew, and a seven-person Wilderness District crew.
Turkey Fire
Location: northeast of Brushy Mountain, Wilderness RD, Gila National Forest
Start Date: June 6, 2020 Size: ~550 acres Cause: Lightning
Vegetation: Pinyon Juniper
Resources: two 20-person Interagency Hotshot Crews
Strategy:
Good Fire strategy -The fire management organization is using direct and indirect tactics along trail # 160 and 161 to box in along the Little Creek drainage. The strategy is to use the trail system and natural barriers to limit spread which is part of the confine/containment. Inciweb information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6739/.
Turkey Fire strategy – The fire was a bit more active and had some growth due to being in a higher elevation. There has been success in protection spread to the south for protection of Little Creek. Objectives include keeping the fire south of Little Creek and east of Turkey Creek Trail. Inciweb information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6740/.
Values on these fires include public and wildland fire safety, the NM Hwy 15 corridor, private inholdings and associated infrastructure, the cultural and tourism aspect of the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, the natural values of wilderness, wildlife habitat including the Gila trout, and to minimize the footprint and to have low intensity fire on the landscape.
Smoke from fire rises up and away during the daytime, but in the evenings, smoke can pool back down in canyons, drainages, and basins. Overnight smoke from the Tadpole Fire has settled in the Mimbres Valley. For information on air quality and protecting your health, and to find guidance on distances and visibility, please visit https://nmtracking.org/fire. Fire information can be found at nmfireinfo.com.
For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila