Location: 12 miles north of Silver City
Start Date: June 6, 2020
Cause: Lightning
Vegetation: Timber with grass understory, brush, and Chaparral
Total Personnel: 149
Resources: Five 20-person initial attack handcrews, one 8-person handcrew, 1 Type 3 heavy fire engine, 4 Type 6 light fire engines, 1 Type 3 medium helicopter, and 1 Type 1 heavy helicopter. Air tankers are available at the Gila Aerial Fire Base.
SUMMARY:
The Tadpole Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on June 6. The Tadpole Fire is located on the SW portion of Tadpole Ridge, on National Forest System lands, Gila National Forest, and is approximately 2550 acres. The fire is burning in timber with grass understory, brush and chaparral.
Fire personnel had a successful day, completing their mission to improve the north and east containment lines. Winds were favorable for fire personnel to accomplish a burn out to strengthen and secure the northern containment line. Tomorrow, crews will continue to fortify the perimeter and scout containment opportunities to the south and east. Minimal movement was observed on the south and west sides of the fire, with the north and east lines showing the most heat and activity.
WEATHER: The weather forecast over the Tadpole Fire area calls for breezy conditions and gusty afternoons. Winds are expected to continue through the weekend and the cold front exits the region. A cold front pushed through the area overnight bringing an inversion layer to the lower areas for most of the day. Very low dew point points and minimum humidity's into the single digits are also expected. A return of moisture is possible going into the end of the week, with the change of lightning with it.
Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.
SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under a campfire ban, including the use of charcoal. Use of pressurized fuel devices are acceptable.
A Temporary Flight Restriction has been placed over the Tadpole fire area, restricting the use of drones. Temporary Flight Restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of aircraft over the fire. Any intrusions of the restriction will require all aircraft to be grounded until the area is cleared. If you fly, we can't.
Fire Information Line: (575) 313-4678 (575)654-4502
Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com
Additional Fire Information available: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6737/
Office hours: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.