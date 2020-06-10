Map below

Location: Uvas Mountains on BLM Land, approximately 11 miles SW of Hatch, NM and 18 miles N of Interstate 10 between Deming and Las Cruces, NM.

Date detected: June 6, 2020 Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Grass, Brush, Pinon, Juniper

Current size: Estimated 1,130 acres

Percent contained: 30%

Summary:

The Uvas Fire was started by lightning from a thunderstorm that moved over the southern portion of New Mexico on the evening of June 5th. The fire was detected the next day, as smoke became very visible from Hatch and travelers along I-10, and I-25. An aerial reconnaissance flight was conducted as BLM fire engines mobilized to the area.

When first detected, the fire was burning along the top of the mountain range at an elevation of 6500 ft., surrounded by steep, rugged terrain.

Resources: 4 Engines with 14 firefighters plus 10 additional firefighting personnel.

Today: Firefighters will continue to work on further containment of the fire. Unburned vegetation on the interior of the fire will likely continue to ignite and/or smolder as daytime temperatures increase. Winds are expected to be mild which will help lessen the fire's spread potential.

Although smoke impacts from the fire have lessened significantly, light smoke may still be visible from: Hatch, Las Cruces and surrounding areas, as well as I-10 (between Deming and Las Cruces) and I-25 (south of T or C).

Firefighter and public safety remain the top priority on the Uvas Fire.



For additional information, please visit or call the following:

Uvas Fire Information phone line: 575-525-4360

Uvas Fire on INCIWEB at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/

Uvas Fire on NMFIREINFO at https://nmfireinfo.com/



