Location: 12 miles north of Silver City
Start Date: June 6, 2020
Cause: Lightning
Vegetation: Timber with grass understory, brush, and Chaparral
Total Personnel: 149
Resources: Five 20-person initial attack handcrews, one 8-person handcrew, 1 Type 3 heavy fire engine, 4 Type 6 light fire engines, 1 Type 3 medium helicopter, and 1 Type 1 heavy helicopter. Air tankers are available at the Gila Aerial Fire Base.
Acres: 3680
SUMMARY:
The Tadpole Fire, now at 3,680 acres, was ignited by lightning and reported on June 6. The Tadpole Fire is located on the SW portion of Tadpole Ridge, on National Forest System lands, Gila National Forest. The fire is burning in timber with grass understory, brush and chaparral.
A aerial mapping mission occurred yesterday after the inversion lifted, bringing the acreage to 3,680. A nighttime infrared mapping mission is scheduled tonight and will provide the most accurate fire size and areas of residual heat. Last evening, crews patrolled the north fireline, back burning heavy fuels to keep the main fire from compromising the improved containment line. The fire was active in the interior until late in the evening, adding additional acres.
WEATHER: The weather forecast today over the Tadpole Fire area calls for very dry and somewhat cooler air sits in place across the fire area. This means relative humidity recovery will be very poor again tonight. Tomorrow will bring the start of warming temperatures, with daily highs back to around normal, lasting through the week. Humidity will fall into the single digits again. Winds are coming from the south today bringing upslope winds to the fire area. A general southeast flow into the region will start to move moisture back into the region by Thursday. This will bring a slight increase in relative humidity and chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms beginning Thursday afternoon, lasting through the weekend. This will increase the potential for erratic outflow winds from storms and the possibility for new fire starts due to dry lightning.
Six portable air quality monitoring stations are being placed and will be providing smoke data and an air quality summary within the next 24 hours.
Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.
SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under a campfire ban, including the use of charcoal. Use of pressurized fuel devices are acceptable.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. For more information visit Know Before You Fly, http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.
Fire Information Line: (575) 313-4678 OR (575)654-4181
Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com
Additional Fire Information available: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6737/
Office hours: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.