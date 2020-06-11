By Roger Lanse

When Silver City Police Department officers responded to 3907 Valley Vista Drive on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at about 10:08 p.m. to an aggravated battery call, they found Herbert Phillips, 39, of the address in front of the residence bleeding from his head and with his hand and chest 'covered in blood.' The report stated that Phillips refused medical attention and stated that a female neighbor had struck him in the head. According to the police report, at that time Phillips' wife came out of the residence stating that the female neighbor, later identified as Mariah Pino of 3915 Valley Vista Drive, attacked her and her husband. The officer's report said that both Phillips and his wife appeared to be highly intoxicated.

The report stated that Phillips, his wife, and several witnesses who live nearby, said variously that Phillips was acting aggressively toward Pino and she hit him with a rock; that he was hit with a pipe; that Pino was pregnant; that she wasn't pregnant; that Phillips had been threatening to stab people earlier; that Phillips and his wife had been arguing with everyone; that Phillips' wife was arguing with Pino, was trying to attack Pino, and that Pino possibly punched her; and that Phillips and his wife had been drinking throughout the day. One witness told officers, according to the report, that they try "to avoid being home due to how he (Phillips) acts when he's intoxicated or on drugs."

Officers knocked several times at the address pointed out by witnesses where Pino was, but had negative contact, so a note was left on the door asking her to call Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority so officers could get her statement.

According to blotter reports, officers had been called to that area twice before that day, once at 7:15 p.m. to a welfare check call and again at 8:45 p.m. to a harassment call.

Phillips and his wife were transported to Gila Regional Medical Center and residents were advised by officers to call GCRDA if the two returned causing more problems upon being released from the hospital.

Officers called Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bradburn to brief him on the incident, also forwarding the report along with bodycam footage. The Beat was unable to reach Attorney Bradburn for comment.