Location: Uvas Mountains on BLM Land, approximately 11 miles SW of Hatch, NM and 18 miles N of Interstate 10 between Deming and Las Cruces, NM.
Date detected: June 6, 2020 Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Grass, Brush, Pinon, Juniper
Current size: 1,135 acres (increase of 5 acres from previous reports is due to more accurate mapping)
Percent contained: 75%
Summary:
The Uvas Fire was started by lightning from a thunderstorm that moved over the southern portion of New Mexico on the evening of June 5. The fire was detected the next day, as smoke became very visible from Hatch and travelers along I-10, and I-25. An aerial reconnaissance flight was conducted as BLM fire engines mobilized to the area.
When first detected, the fire was burning along the top of the mountain range at an elevation of 6500 ft., surrounded by steep, rugged terrain.
Resources: 2 Engines with 6 firefighters, Type 3 Helicopter with 4 personnel and two additional firefighting personnel.
Today: The Uvas Fire has had no new growth for several days and is now 75% contained, firefighters will continue their work on full containment of the fire. The helicopter and crew are assigned to this incident and will be assisting firefighters on the ground by conducting water drops on hot spots. They will also monitor remote, inaccessible portions of the fire during the next several days. Yesterday afternoon’s reconnaissance flight with the helicopter did confirm widespread thunderstorm and lightning activity over southern New Mexico.
Smoke emissions are barely visible, if at all. Occasionally, light drift smoke may still be visible from: Hatch, Las Cruces and surrounding areas, as well as I-10 (between Deming and Las Cruces) and I-25 (south of T or C).
Firefighter and public safety remain the top priority on the Uvas Fire.
For additional information, please visit or call the following:
Uvas Fire Information phone line: 575-525-4360
Uvas Fire on INCIWEB at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/
Uvas Fire on NMFIREINFO at https://nmfireinfo.com/