Photos by Sandra Michaud
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
The new parking lot downtown was full
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1578.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
Diners on the patio at Adobe Springs
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1580.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
Bullard looking south from 6th Street
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1586.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
Logan rides his motorized unicycle on Bullard
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1591.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
They call themselves the Elastic Waste Banned: Nina, Greg, David, Anabella and Logan
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1594.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
Trevor Davidson and Stewart Sandberg enjoy the day
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1597.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
Pat and Paul Mannhatten (and Mickey) from Casa Grande, Arizona, look at some of the artwork at the Grant County Art Guild
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1601.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
Barbara Smith and Arlene Sarkela at the Grant County Art Guild
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1604.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
Sandy Feutz and Tom Vaughan
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1605.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
One of the Front of House Managers Jade Johnson sanitizes menus
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1610.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
Front of House Managers Codie Bachman and Jade Johnson at the reception station. They have hand sanitizer and masks for people who need them.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1613.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
Little Jeremiah and Jaxon Moore and their parents Deanna and Donnie Moore enjoy a first meal out with José and Amanda Velasco.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1616.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
A couple of tables in front of Revel would be filled when the shade reaches them.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1617.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
Therese Higgins and Twyla Tharp in Hidden Treasures
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1619.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
Phil Ratzlaff plays a xylophone in Hidden Treasures
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1624.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
The Gila Gallery is open for business
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1630.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
Robert Brown of The Gila Gallery
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1632.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
People enjoy the blocked off street
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1637.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
Melissa Yarbrough sanitizes at the Silver City Co-op
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1642.jpg
Downtown Silver City reopening 060720
Fiona and Margaret Bailey and Paddington taking a stroll.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/Downtown-SC-reopening-060720/DSC_1648.jpg
Last weekend the Town of Silver City closed Bullard between 6th Street and Broadway, so merchants could move tables and merchandise out into the street and customers could enjoy downtown while still maintaining social distancing. Bullard was closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm.
While the streets were not crowded, some people took the opportunity to walk, ride bikes and even a unicycle down the street. Many of the merchants who were open said that it was fairly steady throughout the weekend even with the heat during the day.
Arlene Sarkela of the Grant County Art Guild said that they had about 40 people on Saturday. Jade Johnson, one of the Front of House Managers at Revel, said they had a busy weekend, even though they were seating at 50% capacity.
At Hidden Treasures, Therese Higgins said that although Friday was slow, Saturday and Sunday were pretty good. And Robert Brown of Gila Gallery, which partially opened a couple weekends ago, said that the first weekend was good, but business slowed down later on. Gila Gallery features the photography of 17 New Mexico photographers.
Operation Love Local is expected to continue during the coming weekend.