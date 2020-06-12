facebook-24x24

By Hallie Richwine

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham opened her press release by showcasing a rose mask and thanking the maker, Bernice Candelaria.

Kathy Kunkel spoke regarding the surveillance and rapid response efforts. Any time a positive case is found n a business, the state will contact the business and help them close down and test employees. This also includes developing a plan for reopening.

Kunkel also shared the current statistics in the Otero County prison facility and the long term facility demographic.

Dr. David Scrase presented the modeling update and shared the unfortunate dramatic jump in average daily cases.

"In part this is likely due to reopening," Scrase said. "The virus doesn't change. The properties of the virus don't change. It is the proximity of the people that has changed." He said pacing reopening is difficult and reminded New Mexicans to continue wearing masks, washing hands, and staying home whenever possible.

Scarse said contact tracers are beginning to be hired. They will work to identify and contact folks for testing and tracking.

One slide that Scrase included in his presentation was the data from Sweden's herd immunity experiment.

Grisham also gave the reminder that the virus is not over. "It's all over the country and around the world. Until there is a vaccine we need to keep managing how we deal with the virus." Grisham said the infection rate is still climbing in the United States. "Public health experts say we could double our deaths by September."

"I'm empathetic about issues concerning opening up," Grisham said. Her focus remains on transmission rates so New Mexico stays as healthy as possible and the health care systems do not become overwhelmed.

"Our neighboring states opened broadly," Grisham said. Arizona has told its hospitals to activate emergency plans, something the governor is trying to avoid here.

Grisham said she very much relies on the Medical Advisory Team as it monitors not only what happens inside the state, but what happens elsewhere, too.

Grisham also suggested finding balance amidst the new normal. "In a COVID world it's hard to get out of a work cycle, but it's good for behavioral health. Of course, these decisions are not invitations to let up on your safe COVID practices."

As for the opening of breweries but not bars, Grisham said it has to do with the amount of time spent in the establishment. "At bars, people stay longer, and are open later."

