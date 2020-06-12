Location: Uvas Mountains on BLM Land, approximately 11 miles SW of Hatch, NM and 18 miles N of Interstate 10 between Deming and Las Cruces, NM.
Date detected: June 6, 2020 Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Grass, Brush, Pinon, Juniper
Current size: 1,135 acres (increase of 5 acres from previous reports is due to more accurate mapping)
Percent contained: 80%
Summary:
The Uvas Fire was started by lightning from a thunderstorm that moved over the southern portion of New Mexico on the evening of June 5th. The fire was detected the next day, as smoke became very visible from Hatch and travelers along I-10, and I-25. An aerial reconnaissance flight was conducted as BLM fire engines mobilized to the area.
When first detected, the fire was burning along the top of the mountain range at an elevation of 6500 ft., surrounded by steep, rugged terrain.
Resources: 2 Engines with 6 firefighters, one Type 3 Helicopter with 4 personnel.
FINAL UPDATE: The Uvas Fire has not grown for several days and is now 80% contained. Firefighters have done excellent work in containing the fire and will continue working towards full containment. The resources listed above will remain assigned to this incident. The helicopter and crew will assist firefighters by conducting water drops on hot spots. They will also monitor remote, inaccessible portions of the fire during the next several days. The Uvas Fire did receive light precipitation during yesterday afternoon's widespread thunderstorm activity over southern New Mexico.
At this time, smoke emissions are barely visible, if at all. Occasionally, light drift smoke may still be visible from: Hatch, Las Cruces and surrounding areas, as well as I-10 (between Deming and Las Cruces) and I-25 (south of T or C).
This is the FINAL UPDATE, unless there is a significant change to report.
Firefighter and public safety remain the top priority on the Uvas Fire.
For additional information, please visit or call the following:
Uvas Fire Information phone line: 575-525-4360 will be de-activated at 8:00 pm tonight, June 12th.
Uvas Fire on INCIWEB at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/
Uvas Fire on NMFIREINFO at https://nmfireinfo.com/