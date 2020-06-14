Location: 12 miles north of Silver City Start Date: June 6, 2020
Cause: Lightning Total Personnel: 179
Vegetation: Timber with grass understory, brush, and Chaparral
Resources: Two type 1 20-person handcrews, two 20-person initial attack handcrews, one 8-person handcrew, one Type 3 heavy fire engine, four Type 6 light fire engines, one Type 3 medium helicopter, and one Type 1 heavy helicopter, and one dozer, Air tankers are available at the Gila Aerial Fire Base.
Acres: 6,600 Containment: 15%
SUMMARY:
The Tadpole Fire, now at 6,600 acres, was ignited by lightning and reported on June 6. The Tadpole Fire is located on the SW portion of Tadpole Ridge, on National Forest System lands, Gila National Forest. The fire is burning in timber with grass understory, brush and chaparral.
WEATHER: Good relative humidity recovery last night. Expect minimal fire behavior potential this morning, peaking with low to moderate fire behavior potential in the afternoon. This evening expect fire potential to drop slightly as a result of the increasing relative humidity and cloud cover in association with the afternoon thunderstorm activity. Gusty out outflow winds likely in the afternoon.
FIRE BEHAVIOR: Crews are expecting low fire behavior potential this morning, peaking with low to moderate fire behavior potential during the early afternoon hours. In the late afternoon, expect fire potential to diminish slightly as a result of the increasing relatively humidity and cloud cover in association with the afternoon thunderstorm activity. Gusty outflow winds likely in the afternoon.
Six portable air quality monitoring stations are being placed and will be providing smoke data and an air quality summary within the next 24 hours. Please visit https://fires.airfire.org/outlooks/SWNewMexico and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/smoke-faq.html for real time smoke monitoring data and a daily smoke summary.
Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.
SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under a campfire ban, including the use of charcoal. Use of pressurized fuel devices are acceptable.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. For more information visit Know Before You Fly, http://knowbeforeyoufly.org .
Sunday, June 14, 2020, 12:00 P.M. MT
Fire Information Line: (575) 654-4181 (575) 313-4678 OR
Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com
Additional Fire Information available: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6737/
Office hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.