Silver City -- What's the Fourth of July holiday without a parade? Just not the same, so despite the corona virus pandemic and public health and safety measures prohibiting large gatherings, organizers are creating a virtual Independence Day parade, and local organizations are encouraged to participate by creating a short video about their organization that will be available online on the 4th of July.

Together with the Town of Silver City, Silver City MainStreet, Grant County government, and local schools, the Grant County Chamber of Commerce is again organizing the parade, which is being sponsored by PNM.

"Despite COVID-19, we still want to celebrate our amazing community, our patriotism and our nation's independence," said Steven Chavira, Chamber executive director. "None of that has changed, and we are asking all organizations to get involved in our virtual parade and be part of this beautiful tradition."

The parade theme is "Salute to America: Coming Through with Flying Colors," said Chavira, adding that the theme is a way of recognizing that Silver City and Grant County are still standing strong in the face of COVID-19. To enter the parade, organizations are asked to fill out an application by going to the Chamber's web page at silvercity.org, or calling (575) 538-3785. Each entrant will then develop a short video clip (a minimum of 30 seconds to a maximum of two minutes long) and submit it to the Chamber of Commerce, by emailing director@silvercity.org. Parade entrants are also asked to provide 10-12 photographs, logos and other information to give video production staff more visual images to choose from.

Parade participants who need help developing their video clip will be given an appointment to meet with volunteers on June 26 at Silver High School. All parade entries will be combined for a streamed video, virtual, parade experience, Chavira explained, and viewers will be able to watch at various times throughout the holiday weekend. Entrants will be organized by categories, such as School Groups, Sports Teams, Civic Groups, Veteran's Groups and First Responders and a panel of judges will select the best parade entries in each category, except Veterans or First Responders.

The virtual parade will feature a welcome message from Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner, as well as a special tribute to first responders and members of the military and their families.

That evening, the Town of Silver City is promising a longer, 1 1/2 hour, live fireworks show which will be simulcast with music on KNFT-FM 102.9 and KSCQ-FM 92.9. Fireworks lovers are asked to please continue social distancing while enjoying the fireworks display.

For more information, please contact the Grant County Chamber of Commerce at (575) 538-3785 or (800) 548-9378.