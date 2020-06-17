Location: 12 miles north of Silver City Start Date: June 6, 2020 Size: 6700 acres
Cause: Lightning Total Personnel:167 Containment: 30%
Vegetation: Timber with grass understory, brush, and chaparral
Resources: Two type 1 20-person handcrews, two 20-person initial attack handcrews, one 8-person handcrew, one Type 3 heavy fire engine, four Type 6 light fire engines, one Type 3 medium helicopter, one Type 1 heavy helicopter, and one dozer. Air tankers are available at the Gila Aerial Fire Base.
SUMMARY:
The Tadpole Fire, holding at 6,700 acres, was ignited by lightning and reported on June 6. The Tadpole Fire is located on the SW portion of Tadpole Ridge, on National Forest System lands, Gila National Forest. The fire is burning in timber with grass understory, brush, and chaparral.
WEATHER: Today we are expecting a drying trend with decreased humidity and increased wind. This will increase the possibility of increased fire behavior. Today appears to be our last day with moderate moisture across the region.
FIRE BEHAVIOR: Due to recent moisture over the fire and in the surrounding area, fire activity was minimal with no active flame. The fire continues to creep slowly in a southerly direction toward Moore Creek while consuming ground fuels.
SHIFT OF FOCUS: Crews continue to hold and strengthen containment lines along the north and east flanks. Crews are positioned along the west flank in preparation for increased winds and potentially increased fire behavior. Chipping is occurring along NM Hwy 15 and FR 880 (Sheep Corral RD). NM DOT is cleaning out culverts and ditches along NM Hwy 15 in preparation for the monsoonal season. Local Burned Area Emergency Response team members are on the fire ground inspecting fire impacts to NM Hwy 15 and Sheep Canyon Corral Road #282. Watershed impacts will also be assessed. These assessments are the basis of post-fire actions taken to ensure public safety and to determine resources necessary to prevent further damage. As the assessment progresses, further information will be provided.
CLOSURES: The Gila National Forest has issued a closure order for the area encompassing the Tadpole Fire. The order remains in effect until August 30, 2020 or until rescinded. Additionally, NM Hwy15 will remain closed until further notice
For more information follow this link https://bit.ly/30PUxTr or visit the Gila National Forest Website under Alerts and Notices.
AIR QUAILITY: Air quality monitoring stations are in place and are providing smoke data and an air quality summary. https://bit.ly/3fzSqaE and https://bit.ly/3ealJjP for real time smoke monitoring data and a daily smoke summary.
Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.
SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under a campfire ban, including the use of charcoal. Use of pressurized fuel devices are acceptable.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. For more information visit Know Before You Fly, http://knowbeforeyoufly.org .
Fire Information Line: (575) 654-4181 (575) 313-4678
Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com
Additional Fire Information available: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6737/
Office hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.