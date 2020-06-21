[Editor's Note: This is part 2 of a series of articles on long Grant County Commission meetings on June 16 and 18, 2020]

By Mary Alice Murphy

After hearing presentations at the work session, County Manager Charlene Webb began a review of the agenda for the regular session.

She said a Gila Regional Medical Center update would be given by Interim Chief Executive Officer Scott Manis at the regular meeting.

The following item was a proclamation for June as Fair Housing and Home Ownership month. "We should have done the Fair Housing one in April, but didn't, so we are combining them into one proclamation," Webb said.

The proclamation was approved at the regular meeting.

The next item would ask for public input on the ICIP (Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan).

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked if any ICIP projects would be frozen this year, with the budget deficit.

"I'm not sure," Webb said. "Only one capital outlay project has been frozen. Most of our projects use severance bonds. Most capital outlay agreements are for four years, but I always like to see them spent as soon as possible or at least encumbered. A lot of legislators think if you're not expending the funding, why should we give you more. With Community Development Block grants (CDBG), we have to close them out before we can apply for new funding."

In public input at the regular meeting, 12 people, including at least two husband-wife teams sending in separate input letters, asked for the commissioners not to approve the agreement addressing the work and financial plan for the cooperative services agreement between Grant County and the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services (APHIS-WS).

Comments in general protested the use of lethal weapons, especially M-44s, in the control of predators. Several specifically asked that the commissioners ban the use of any lethal means that might target non-target species. One said she did not want her tax dollars spent on M-44s and suggested the use of solar lights and range riders as alternatives. A frequent hiker urged a change from lethal to non-lethal means of predator control and suggested motion lights. Another protested the use of her taxpayer dollars and the service, as an "anachronism in support of an antiquated industry."

An additional comment said livestock are killed humanely and asked why Wildlife Services continues to use inhumane methods. As a photographer he said he had photos to prove his allegation. Another commenter said he has witnessed the poisoning, shooting and trapping target non-target species. The wife of the previous photographer presented a complete list of what coyotes eat, and suggested alternatives for predator control, such as the above, as well as fladry that would be more proactive, less harmful to the environment and more cost-effective. She noted the voice of ranchers is imperative and a plan should be devised for each rancher and not be a haphazard use of lethal methods. "How about guard coyotes?" she asked. "As more predators are removed, livestock killing increases. Well-behaved coyotes can improve livestock. Stop the slaughter of wildlife."

Another comment protested the use of his taxpayer dollars to fund lethal methods and suggested an incentive to ranchers to remove livestock carcasses in a timely manner. "I want my wildlife protected." An additional request from a man protesting lethal methods asked for as much time as the Las Cruces APHIS Officer Supervisor Rudolf Fajardo had been given at the work session to put forth his reasons against renewing the current contract without changed language. His wife pointed out inaccuracies in a newspaper article that the services were paid with grazing fees, when only 32 percent is covered by grazing fees, which means almost 70 percent is paid by regular taxpayers.

One item of ICIP public input was received at the regular meeting. The Gila Valley Playground Partners sent comments saying they want to see the present playground at the Community Park improved, as some of the equipment is old and unsafe. In addition, without sidewalks, it is difficult for the handicapped to access the park. "We ask for a chain-link fence and a sidewalk to encircle the playground The three swing sets are in good shape, but we would ask for two playground apparatuses, one for the 5-12 year-olds and another for the 2-5 year-olds." The writer said the group has received estimates for the sidewalk and fencing, as well as estimates for the purchase of the equipment and the installation of ground covering under the equipment in order to make the playground better for the residents and improve the quality of life for the community.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked if the space was adequate to be able to serve as a park and if the sidewalk could be a walking path.

Webb replied that it could maybe provide limited park space if dead trees were removed and that it might be feasible for the sidewalk to be a walking path.

Webb said the group is also working with Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Executive Director Priscilla Lucero on finding additional funding for the playground. "The group requested $75,000 to $100,000 from capital outlay and is looking at other funding options."

To Edwards' question about a cross walk, Webb said it would involve the state Department of Transportation, as the road is a state road.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said the playground also needs shade to make it usable for kids and seniors, too.

District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce noted that Bataan Memorial Park was going to take a while and suggested that some money be set aside from that project to help out this park.

Salas asked if there were a maintenance schedule for cutting down trees. Webb replied that the county has a small contract with an individual in the Cliff-Gila area who does weed-eating and opens the Fairgrounds Exhibit Building for the food pantry. "I can probably talk to (Facilities and Grounds Maintenance Supervisor) Jason (Lockett) about cutting down the dead trees."

Next in the regular meeting was Elected Officials' reports. Treasurer Steve Armendariz said total collections to date for 2019 tax bills sit at 91.2 percent, which is half a percent higher than this time last year. Of the total amount of $5.72 million, $63,000 was collected in May. He said it is $1.4 million more overall collections than last year. He thanked his staff for "outstanding jobs of collecting as much as we can." The total $25 million at the bottom of the report is $1.669 million more than the same period last year.

"I am sure there will be trying times," Armendariz said, "but we've tried to accommodate our taxpayers by providing them various ways to pay their taxes."

He said he would wait to see what comes out of the Legislature's special session, but "we've asked them not to make the fix worse than the disease. Yes, we have to look at things, but let's move forward."

He noted that the gross receipts taxes received in May for March were $189,000 more than the same period last year. He said people were hoarding in March and the total might reflect that, but "let's look at the bright side and accept that we are seeing some increases."

Armendariz said the projected revenue from the investment fund was $125,000 for this fiscal year. "In May, we got $180,000 in revenues, which is almost a $56,000 increase."

He said he didn't know what the assessor presented at the work session, which can be viewed at http://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/58582-grant-county-commission-hears-presentations-at-work-session-061620-and-at-regular-session-061820-part-1 . 'The state comes up with the rate based on the information given them, the rate comes to you for approval, and we apply it to come up with the tax bills."

District 5 Harry Browne said he thought the hoarding had increased the GRT. "For April to June, the state is projecting a large decrease."

Armendariz agreed there would likely be a drop, "but I don't think it will be as great as they project. But the state gets the numbers before we do. In the investment accounts that was actual interest we earned. Our agent feels our buy and hold strategy has been successful. I like buying at this point more short-term investments then whoever comes into the office will have his own way of investing."

Browne asked for an update investment report.

"My intention is to give the report every quarter," Armendariz said. "In 2010, we had about $4.9 million in investments, now it's around $8 million."

Salas asked what makes up the county GRT.

"We don't get a breakdown from the state of where it comes from," Armendariz said. "We get the check and we know where it goes."

Sheriff Frank Gomez said everyone has seen some very dangerous events in the country recently, which "impacts our staff. The police are the public and the public is the police. We are keepers of the peace in observance of laws. We are constantly demonstrating that we are upholding the law. We use a minimum degree of physical restraint. The police are paid members of the public. Our vested interest should be the same as yours. I am committed to this service as is my staff. We hope to maintain your trust. Our commitment is to maintaining and increasing the quality of our service to all, and I repeat, to all."

Salas asked if the department has an ongoing policy of dealing with diverse cultures and is there a policy on deadly force.

Gomez said chokeholds have been banned since the last administration. "They are used only in a life or death situation. Every year we do training on tactical force in defensive tactics. Our deputies are careful. We always put on our vests. What an officer sees in a split second is crucial. They have to make a decision, and it has to be the correct decision. Training is crucial. We want to do de-escalation verbally and quickly. Often, we're on our own. Our de-escalation tools are a better way to deal with a situation."

Browne said he appreciated Gomez's statement. "You show respect to the community. I think you have earned our trust. You quickly responded to us about your policy of use of force."

Gomez said the state attorney general had wanted to determine the policy. "It was done, and it didn't work. We've gone back to local policy making. We have our own policy adapted from the Department of Public Safety."

Browne asked if it would be appropriate to put on the county website. Gomez said it would not be a problem. He would do it, as well as putting it on Facebook.

Browne noted that the Sheriff's Department has been asked to do a lot of things outside their training, just as teachers are being asked to do, such as recognizing domestic abuse situations. "Have you identified calls you get that might be addressed better by a social worker?"

Gomez replied: "We wear a lot of hats. We are behavioral health counselors, suicide prevention counselors, animal control officers. We use the human cage in our patrol cars as animal control."

Browne said law enforcement gets blamed for things they go through that shouldn't even have to be addressed by law enforcement.

Ponce said the state continues to add training. "What stops us is the funding. It's easy to adopt requiring officers must be trained in this area, but the funding doesn't come with it. Training is great, but we need funding along with the mandates."

Gomez agreed that the department gets a lot of unfunded mandates. "We greatly appreciate the support from the county."

Edwards said the whole concept of law enforcement filling in gaps that others should be addressing is not right. "I was struck that the AG wants mandates across the state that don't fit rural situations. We see it often that the AG, the governor, the legislature should add funding for their mandates. I appreciate how difficult your job is and how hard you work. Another thing not adequately funded is the crisis intervention teams. Do you have backup for crisis intervention? I think the state needs to fund that."

Webb said: "We had training for the IDP (individual development plans) and the Stepping Up program. We can find grant funding, but then it's not sustainable afterward. Is it better to train us or to wait until it can be sustained?"

Edwards said that it is the case at every level of community need. "We get a 1-year or 2-year grant, but then how do we sustain it. What we need is a commitment from the Legislature to provide funding for training and then sustain the funding."

Ponce agreed that one policy does not fit everyone. "The key is behavioral health services for law enforcement. The stresses that first responders deal with is great. Until we get a grip on behavioral health, it won't get better."

Salas said the national statement should be either militarized force or problem solving. "What I've seen work best is problem solving. Interactions with the sheriff's department have shown me they have been problem solving and doing de-escalation. I think you've done a great job, and it wasn't just a single time."

Gomez said de-escalation is important. "Being in law enforcement is a passion. It is most important to serve people the best we can. It's why I really like the D.A.R.E program. It brings rapport with a child. I have gone on domestic violence calls, and the kid says to his parents, 'That's my D.A.R.E. officer,' and it immediately de-escalates."

He then presented his monthly statistics, which included for the month of May answering 496 Dispatch calls and self-initiating 759 calls. The High Intensity Drug Traffic Agency confiscated methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, LSD (for the first time in a while), mushrooms and firearms for a total street value of $28,000 worth.

Calls have varied, with burglaries, assaults, fraud/embezzlement, dog bits, suspicious activity and crashes increasing, and alarms, domestic violence, firearms, and reckless driving decreasing slightly this year. Welfare checks and DWI calls have remained the same. "I've been with the sheriff's office for many years and this is the first time we've handled an accident fatality. Usually it's the State Police who handles them. My deputy and his crew did a fantastic job with the investigation."

"Bayard will soon go on its own frequency, but Santa Clara and Hurley are still on our frequency," Gomez said. Our patrols are still heavy in the Tri-City area. Our guys are capable. I thank the support of Manager Webb and the county."

County Financial Officer Linda Vasquez presented the expenditure report for May 15 through June 11, 2020. Expenditures totaled $2,448,496.11, which included two pay periods totaling $436,495.96.

Expenses above $10,000 are in the chart below:

Commissioners approved the expenditure report at the regular meeting.

The next article will start with new business on the agenda.