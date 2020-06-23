Infrared map and smoke outlook PDFs attached at the bottom

Location: 12 miles north of Silver City Start Date: June 6, 2020

Cause: Lightning Total Personnel: 85

Containment: 40% Size: 10,276 acres

Vegetation: Timber with grass understory, brush, and chaparral

Resources: Four initial attack handcrews, two Type 6 light fire engines, one Type 3 light helicopter. Air tankers are available at the Gila Aerial Fire Base.

Incident Commander: Marcus Cornwell, ICT3



SUMMARY:

The Tadpole Fire, was ignited by lightning and reported on June 6. The fire increased by 453 acres yesterday to 10,276 acres and is 30% contained. The fire started on the southwest portion of Tadpole Ridge, on the Gila National Forest. The fire is burning in timber with grass understory, brush, and chaparral.



Local resources continue to manage the fire. Yesterday, crews patrolled and monitored NM Hwy 15 and Forest Road 282 while engines performed mop-up operations along NM Hwy 15. Aerial ignitions were performed over the interior of the fire in Moore Canyon to minimize the intensity of the fire in timber stands. Opportunities to contain the fire backing down Wilson Creek will be assessed today, as well as minimizing fire around privately held lands.



Crews continue to hold and monitor containment lines along the north and east flanks. The focus will shift to monitoring fire behavior along TX Mountain (which so far is minimal), Wilson Creek, and patrolling NM Hwy 15. Today the fire will continue to back down Wilson Creek and TX Mountain.



FIRE BEHAVIOR: Moderate fire activity was observed in Wilson Creek drainage, fire on TX Mountain has slowed since reaching more sparse fuels. Additionally, Wilson Creek had isolated torching and short runs back into the main fire. There is no fire in the Bear Creek Drainage.



WEATHER: High pressure is building over the southwestern US today. Temperatures will rise with warm to hot conditions through late next week.



CLOSURES: The Gila National Forest has issued a closure order for the area encompassing the Tadpole Fire. The order remains in effect until August 30, 2020 or until rescinded. Additionally, NM Hwy15 will remain closed until further notice, refer to NM 511 for more information https://www.nmroads.com/mapIndex.html?.



For more information follow this link https://bit.ly/30PUxTr or visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.



AIR QUALITY: Residents of Grant County can expect to see continued smoke production over the Tadpole Fire today. Moderate smoke impacts may be observed in low lying areas overnight, including the areas of Bayard, Santa Clara and Hurley, with periods of light to moderate smoke during the day. Additional smoke from other regional fires is impacting our local area.



Air quality monitoring stations are in place and are providing smoke data and an air quality summary. For localized smoke impacts visit Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program https://bit.ly/3fzSqaE and for real time smoke monitoring data and a daily smoke summary.



Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.

SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under a campfire ban, including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are acceptable.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. For more information visit Know Before You Fly, http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.

Fire Information Line: (575) 654-4181

Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com

Additional Fire Information available: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6737/

Office hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila



