Update includes seven additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 147 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
20 new cases in Bernalillo County
1 new case in Cibola County
4 new cases in Curry County
6 new cases in Doña Ana County
2 new cases in Eddy County
4 new cases in Lea County
2 new cases in Luna County
50 new cases in McKinley County
3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
4 new cases in Sandoval County
41 new cases in San Juan County
2 new cases in Santa Fe County
2 new cases in Torrance County
6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
The Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:
A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
A male in his 90s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 90s from Taos County. The individual was a patient at Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 476.
Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Roosevelt County, one in Santa Fe County) and one case in Chaves County that was determined to be an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 10,838 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 1,848
Catron County: 2
Chaves County: 65
Cibola County: 198
Colfax County: 9
Curry County: 115
Doña Ana County: 740
Eddy County: 58
Grant County: 17
Guadalupe County: 20
Harding County: 1
Hidalgo County: 39
Lea County: 79
Lincoln County: 7
Los Alamos County: 7
Luna County: 57
McKinley County: 3,155
Otero County: 32
Quay County: 5
Rio Arriba County: 82
Roosevelt County: 53
Sandoval County: 685
San Juan County: 2,235
San Miguel County: 18
Santa Fe County: 202
Sierra County: 7
Socorro County: 58
Taos County: 35
Torrance County: 38
Union County: 5
Valencia County: 97
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
Luna County Detention Center: 1
Otero County Prison Facility: 275
Otero County Processing Center: 146
Torrance County Detention Facility: 30
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
Otero County Prison Facility: 412
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
As of today, there are 141 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 4,874 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:
Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Artesia
Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Bear Canyon Nursing and Rehab Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
BeeHive Homes of Gallup in Gallup
Belen Meadows in Belen
Bonney Family Home in Gallup
Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque
Casa De Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa Del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque
Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton
Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup
Good Samaritan Society in Grants
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
The Jim Wood Home in Hatch
Laguna Rainbow Elderly Care in Casa Blanca
La Vida Llena in Albuquerque
Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe
Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
McKinley Care Center in Gallup
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis
Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
Sundance Care Home in Gallup
Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Get tested. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
Asymptomatic people who are currently working;
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.