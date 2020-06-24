Map and Smoke Outlook at bottom.

Location: 12 miles north of Silver City Start Date: June 6, 2020

Cause: Lightning Total Personnel: 85

Containment: 45% Size: 10,686 acres

Vegetation: Timber with grass understory, brush, and chaparral

Incident Commander: Marcus Cornwell, ICT3



SUMMARY:

The Tadpole Fire, was ignited by lightning and reported on June 6. The fire increased by 410 acres yesterday to 10,686 acres and is 45% contained. The fire started on the southwest portion of Tadpole Ridge, on the Gila National Forest. The fire is burning in timber with grass understory, brush, and chaparral.



Local resources continue to manage the fire. Yesterday, crews patrolled and monitored NM Hwy 15 and Forest Road 282. The fire is slowing and stopping as it meets lighter fuels and rock barriers. The fire below TX Mountain along NM HWY 15 continues to stay on the ridge top as it crests the hill. The north end of the fire continues to cool and all of the fire along Sheep Corral Rd has been contained. Crews scouted Wilson Canyon for direct attack options as the fire narrows down into the canyon. In addition, they prepped Bear Creek for a contingency line from Ben Lilly to the next western mesa.



WEATHER: High pressure is building over the southwestern US today increasing relative humidity and overall moisture. There is a potential for a late afternoon isolated thunderstorm in the Tadpole Fire area. Temperatures continue to rise throughout the week leading to possible dry lightning strikes.



CLOSURES: The Gila National Forest has issued a closure order for the area encompassing the Tadpole Fire. The order remains in effect until August 30, 2020 or until rescinded. Additionally, NM Hwy 15 will remain closed until further notice, refer to NM 511 for more information https://www.nmroads.com/mapIndex.html?.



For more information about the closure order follow this link https://bit.ly/30PUxTr or visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.



AIR QUALITY: Residents of Grant County can expect to see continued smoke production over the Tadpole Fire today. Moderate smoke impacts may be observed in low lying areas overnight, including the areas of Bayard, Santa Clara, and Hurley, with periods of light to moderate smoke during the day. Additional smoke from other regional fires is impacting our local area.



Air quality monitoring stations are in place and are providing smoke data and an air quality summary. For localized smoke impacts visit Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program https://bit.ly/3fzSqaE for real time smoke monitoring data and a daily smoke summary.



Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.

SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under a campfire ban, including the use of charcoal grills, thru July 31, 2020. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are permitted.

No fireworks are permitted on public lands at any time.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. For more information, visit Know Before You Fly, http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.

Fire Information Line: (575) 342-1536

Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com

Additional Fire Information available: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6737/

Office hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



