Kicking the Can

During the special session, the legislature used mostly one-time federal money and cash reserves to get us through the rest of this year, but didn't fix the huge budget problem. It put off dealing with a projected shortfall of more than a billion dollars until January.

This has been a pattern, from long-overdue tax reform to long-term pension solvency to long-standing failures to protect our state's most vulnerable, in which the legislature refuses to deal with the consequences of its own policy decisions. If New Mexico is going to meet its potential this pattern must stop. We need to address our state's systemic issues and quit kicking the can down the road. I remain committed to bold, yet commonsense action to help our state finally address these structural issues and help New Mexico reach its true potential.

At the conclusion of the special session, the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce noted, "Bandaids, bubble gum and bailing wire...however you want to describe the temporary fixes applied to restore solvency to state finances, it's just the beginning of what is likely to be a twisting and rocky path leading to the 55th Legislature that convenes in January 2021. Barring nothing short of a miracle economic turnaround, the next Legislature will face very difficult decisions. We should not leave this session with a false sense of security. We've dodged the bullet for now thanks to the foresight of building significant reserves and the largess of federal emergency aid. Reserves are cut in half and whether there will be more federal aid is uncertain. We should hope and pray for the best but be prepared for the worst."

It's readily acknowledged by nearly all legislators that the special session has only begun to deal with the state's financial problems; more sizable and fundamental changes will need to be made during the legislative session that convenes in January 2021.

Small Business Relief

Senate Bill 3, the Small Business Recovery Act of 2020, provides $400 million for small business recovery loans. The bill also provides loans to local government to provide emergency economic relief. New Mexico-based businesses and nonprofit organizations [501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6)] with fewer than $5 million in revenue that were negatively impacted by

the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for up $75,000 in low-interest loans.

The legislation was amended to also protect businesses from skyrocketing Unemployment Insurance (UI) rates. The amendment removes layoffs and furloughs from an employers experience rating and freezes the reserve factor for a period of time. Combined, these two measures will provide significant relief to UI rates for over a year.

House Bill 6, Temporary Tax Waivers and Distributions, provides flexibility to taxpayers unable to make tax payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing temporary provisions to waive penalties and interest for tax liabilities related to:

Personal and corporate income tax between April 15, 2020 and July 15, 2020

Withholding taxes due between March 25, 2020 and July 25, 2020

Oil and gas proceeds and pass-through entity withholding taxes due between April 15, 2020 and July 25, 2020

Gross receipts and compensating taxes due between April 25, 2020 and July 25, 2020

Managed audits performed between September 3, 2019 and January 3, 2020

Property tax that became due after April 10, 2020