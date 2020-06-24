By Roger Lanse

Town Manager Alex Brown told the Silver City Town Council at its Tuesday, June 23, 2020 meeting that he is still not at a point where he can make a final concrete decision regarding the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, "It's going to be changing throughout the fiscal year as we get information about what is happening in the economy." He said he is looking more in the range of a 14-15 percent decrease rather than the 15-22 percent decrease he originally anticipated.

Brown stated that based on new water accounts opened in the last two months, people from out-of-state are starting to move here. "The last time I looked," he said, "It was like 160 some new accounts."

Incoming revenues for the water and sewer budget, totaling $6.5 million as of today, have surpassed the original projections from last year of $6.2 million, Brown stated. "This may be due to a lot of people being home taking care of their yards, growing gardens, and things like that."

"Lodgers tax the last two months have been pretty ugly," Brown said. "Last year for the month of May we brought in $36,000 – this year we brought in $8,000."

According to Brown, the town saw a slight decrease in gas tax revenue, which supplies the street maintenance fund, for March and April of this year. But now that the governor has started opening up the economy, Brown thinks the increased travel will help out the gas tax fund. He said the town receives 2 cents per gallon sold.

As for the general fund budget, Brown has been eyeing a 15-22 percent, or a $1-1.5 million, reduction for fiscal year 2021 based on projections, but he has revised that estimate down to 14-15 percent. Brown said, "For the month of May which is March's receipts we actually saw a 7.65 percent decrease in revenues from the previous year, but the revenues from April, which we received now in June, actually went up 8.65 percent." He attributed the increase to people staying and shopping at home rather than going out-of-town.

"Right now, I'm looking more in the range of 14-15 percent decrease," Brown said. "The hiring freezes we put in place earlier on, not allowing the increases that we negotiated with the unions (AFSCME, FOP, IAFF)this next year, and the salary decreases resulting in 27 pay periods for employees, I think all that should be enough to take care of the 14-15 percent decrease. I think we're not in very bad shape "

Brown shared a little bit of good news that the state has allocated some funds for municipalities. He said if the town does receive those funds from the state they should be used to fill currently frozen positions in departments like streets and parks. Those funds should also be used to cancel hourly furloughs, especially for museum and library employees.

"What the plan is for adopting the budget for next year," Brown concluded, "Is at the first council meeting in July, I am going to present to you the final budget adjustment for the year. I think we're going to have a small low the next year, year-and-a-half, and then I think we'll be in good shape." Also, in fiscal year 2022, Brown told council, the town will begin collecting gross receipt taxes on internet sales.

Joanie Griffin, Chief Executive Officer of Sunny 505, a marketing firm hired by the town, told council as far as tourism and marketing goes, they are working closely with the NM Department of Tourism and the governor's office. "The Tourism Department has gone dark on all advertising for tourism, as has the town," Griffin said.

Griffin said that close to 6,000 electronic newsletters promoting Silver City have gone out to people who have requested them. She believes people will start traveling again when the governor allows things to start happening.

The message to prospective tourists is that they will be safe here from the COVID-19 virus, Griffin said. "We are posting on social media regularly."

Griffin continued saying visitors are going to want wide-open spaces where they can be alone and not in a crowd. They want to get out and have experiences and that is what Silver City offers.

According to Griffin, training will be available for the Silver City Museum and Visitor Center workers to ensure they are maximizing their Google exposure when potential visitors google for Silver City information.

An adventure magazine published by NMDT, and the New Mexico Magazine, will be used to further promote New Mexico, Silver City and Grant County, Griffin said.

District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith stated "I think that is a great opportunity for us to not only say 'Come visit Silver City, but visit for a long time.'" Griffin answered, "Oh, live here. Absolutely. Tourism and economic development go hand in glove." "I think we're going to see a boom in real estate."

Mayor Ken Ladner and Police Chief Freddie Portillo said that inquiries have been made by individuals and groups to study the policy manuals of the Silver City Police Department to determine how the department functions. Portillo said he would make them available as much as possible.

Council approved a resolution granting a telecommunications franchise to Fatbeam LLC. Jessica Woods and Graham Taylor, representing the corporation, stated they have a 60 month contract with Silver School District to provide high speed and broadband internet. They would also like to offer the same service to the town and its residents.

Council approved another resolution for the final water line placement on the east side of Highway 90 in Chihuahua Hill. Brown said the cost for the Community Development Block Grant from the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration is $607, 236, not including matching funds from Silver City of $65,269.60.

Finally, council approved a resolution allowing the town to partner with the Silver City Mainstreet Program to the tune of about $122,000.