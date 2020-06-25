Members of the Western New Mexico University board of regents approved an amended fiscal year 2020-21 budget and voted to continue advancing the university toward its energy efficiency goals during a meeting on Thursday morning. They also heard from WNMU President Dr. Joseph Shepard, who reported on the university's plans to reopen this fall using a hybrid model.

"We will not create a zero probability of COVID, but we can be prudent," he said. "All of this could change on a dime, based on the governor's orders."

The board approved a fiscal year 2020-21 budget adjustment request to reduce the state appropriation based on House Bill 1 passed in the 2020 Special Legislative Session. Decreases were made to the Instruction and General fund, athletics and public service for a total decrease of $2,344,900. The amended budget removes 4% compensation increases provided in House Bill 2 during 2020 Legislative Session, and reduces other expenses to offset loss in revenue.

"My issue is not this budget. My issue is next year's budget," President Shepard said. "We need to be thinking ahead to the next legislative session and more importantly to the next fiscal year."

In anticipation of major budget shortfalls next fiscal year, the university is focused on reviewing programs and assess each departments' contributions toward the overarching WNMU mission and goals, and the faculty and staff presidents each briefed the board on their respective committees tasked with such.

The board also approved capital project transmittal for an energy performance project, which adds LED lighting, addresses air leakage, updates HVAC systems and controls, and includes two solar carport structures. "We're estimating a 25-year pay back," Vice President for Business Affairs Kelley Riddle said.

Student Regent Tim Stillman, who'd moved to table this item at the previous meeting, said his questions were and concerns alleviated after meeting with the project engineers. "I support this project," he said.

President Shepard expressed his desire to move WNMU to LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification and carbon neutrality. "We as a university are moving forward in green energy and environmental sustainability," he said.

In accordance with the protocols intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the meeting was held over Zoom. The board will meet next on July 20, when the regents also have a workshop planned.

