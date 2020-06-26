Location: 12 miles north of Silver City Start Date: June 6, 2020
Cause: Lightning Total Personnel: 89
Containment: 45% Size: 11,089 acres
Vegetation: Timber with grass understory, brush, and chaparral
Incident Commander: Marcus Cornwell, ICT3
SUMMARY: The Tadpole Fire, was ignited by lightning and reported on June 6. The fire increased by 100 acres yesterday to 11,089 acres and is 45% contained. The fire started on the southwest portion of Tadpole Ridge, on the Gila National Forest. The fire is burning in timber with grass understory, brush, and chaparral.
Crews continued with direct line opportunities in Wilson canyon to stop southern spread towards Bear Creek. The fire continued to slowly back down into Wilson Creek. Aerial ignitions were used in Wilson Creek to moderate fire behavior in timber. The fire continues to slow or stop in rock barriers or light fuels. One crew was inserted on the west side of the fire to continue suppression actions as the fire backs into lighter fuels.
WEATHER: Generally dry conditions will continue through Friday with any thunderstorm remaining over the Blacks and eastward. Moisture returns tonight will likely not be as far west and recoveries not as good. Winds during the day will be westerly, but at night become light.
CLOSURES: The Gila National Forest has issued a closure order for the area encompassing the Tadpole Fire. The order remains in effect until August 30, 2020 or until rescinded. Additionally, NM Hwy 15 will remain closed until further notice, refer to NM 511 for more information https://www.nmroads.com/mapIndex.html?.
For more information about the closure order follow this link https://bit.ly/30PUxTr or visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.
AIR QUALITY: Residents of Grant County can expect to see continued smoke production over the Tadpole Fire today. Moderate smoke impacts may be observed in low lying areas overnight, including the areas of Bayard, Santa Clara, and Hurley, with periods of light to moderate smoke during the day. Additional smoke from other regional fires is impacting our local area.
Air quality monitoring stations are in place and are providing smoke data and an air quality summary. For localized smoke impacts visit Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program https://bit.ly/3fzSqaE for real time smoke monitoring data and a daily smoke summary.
Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.
SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under a campfire ban, thru, July 31, 2020 including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are permitted.
No fireworks are permitted on public lands at any time.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. For more information, visit Know Before You Fly, http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.
Fire Information Line: (575) 342-1536
Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com
Additional Fire Information available: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6737/
Office hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila