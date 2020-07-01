Location: 1 1/2 miles Southwest of Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument
Start Date: June 28, 2020 Cause: Lightning Size: ~17,200acres
Vegetation: Timber, Tall Grass, Brush Containment: 53%
Strategy/Summary: This lightning-caused fire is burning on National Forest System lands in the Gila Wilderness. Fire crews are successfully working in coordination with a helicopter to construct hand line to keep the fire from progressing toward Gila Hot Springs. The helicopter is equipped with a bucket of water and is working in coordination with the firefighters on the ground to cool the fires edge allowing them closer access to the fire. The fire continues to back into the main Gila River on the south and southwest portions of the fire as well.
Weather: Fire weather conditions should begin transitioning to a more humid, and rainy period. A sub-tropical high over central Mexico will slowly drift north over the next week-over New Mexico and
Arizona by this weekend. This will move moisture up into the area and allow it to persist through at least this weekend and probably into the beginning of next week. Low level moisture should be just enough to rule out dry lightning and give some potential decent rainfall around our fires. No significant large scale winds expected through the weekend-however storm environment over the next several days could lead to strong winds near storms.
Smoke: Smoke from the fire rises up and away during the daytime, but in the evenings, smoke can pool back down in canyons, drainages, and basins. For information on air quality and protecting your health, and to find guidance on distances and visibility, please visit https://nmtracking.org/fire. Fire information can be found at nmfireinfo.com.
Inciweb information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6739/.
For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila