By Mary Alice Murphy

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham led off the weekly news conference addressing COVID-19 by saying July 1 was the first official day of the Early Childhood Education Department, which will meet the needs of 50,000 3- and 4-year-olds in the state.

When she launched into the coronavirus statistics, she said that 9 percent to 10 percent of the new cases are a result of New Mexicans going out of state and coming back. "We have also seen a significant increase of 34.8 percent in the numbers of those under 30 years old."

Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase said the increase in the age group 20-29 years is the highest and those from 30-39 are seeing the next highest increase. In addition, cases in children have risen 27 percent. "There have been no fatalities in children, but we do have two cases of Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in children."

The state has ramped up rapid response testing since May 11, 2020 and has performed 238 rapid response tests in 28 different industries, including grocery stores, nursing homes, dental offices, financial institutions, dialysis centers and childcare centers. "We are doubling the numbers of tests. Department of Health Secretary (Kathy) Kunkel has managed it well. One in six New Mexicans has now been tested. We are working on the contact tracing, and the average is about 26 hours to getting a contact. We ask you to answer phone calls from the state. It might be someone telling you that you have been exposed to a person with a positive test."

Scrase said the health care capacity is still good. "We also monitor Texas and Arizona. We have bumped back up to the 1.2 spread rate, and it may be because of more testing and the results. The state still has one of the lowest positivity rates at 3.48 percent of those tested. Direct sunlight deactivates the virus on surfaces, but winds can carry the droplets up to 18 feet, so it's still up in the air about whether it is better to be outside. Closed spaces with poor ventilation are still bad. Close contact is another easy way to spread the disease. Crowded spaces are also bad because of close range of conversation. So, watch out for the three Cs, closed spaces, close contact and crowded spaces."

On the topic of masks, Scrase said there is some evidence that wearing masks lowers the risk of the person wearing one to get the virus.

Dr. Scrase shows the WRONG way to wear a mask.

He talked about and demonstrated the wrong and right ways to wear the mask. He said the nose must be covered. "That's where the greatest amount of virus is found. Tests swab into the nose to get samples of the virus. The mask must cover the nose and the mouth of the person wearing the mask. It has to fit tightly at the top of the nose, at the bottom and on the sides. The N95s work best if they are tightly fitted to the person's face."

Grisham noted the information they were giving out today was "not news we wanted to hear. Everything is on hold until at least through July 15. We expect to see numbers increase because New Mexicans don't appear to be compliant with our requests to voluntarily wear masks and socially distance."

"We now have made it mandatory to wear face coverings when going into public," Grisham. "It will be aggressively enforced with fines of $100 for non-compliance. We are also setting a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all visitors from out-of-state. We are seeing an uptick of younger people not wearing masks, making it unsafe for themselves and others. If things get worse, we may have to roll back the openings. What happens to businesses that are barely keeping up now? Businesses must require people to wear face masks. Those who do not are subject to a penalty of $100, the same as not wearing a seat belt. We have worked hard on a cohesive strategy. I worked hard not to have to go mandatory on face masks, but now it is mandatory. If we change our behavior right now, we can bring cases down. The next 14 days of data are crucial. I don't want to close restaurants, salons and gyms. If we don't get this right, schools cannot open."

She reiterated that people should stay home, not go into public gatherings, and wear masks and socially distance, and do not travel out of state. "The behavior this weekend can make a difference. Americans should be proud of our country, but we have to give up some ways that we normally celebrate this year, so that next year, we can."

Dan Boyd of the Albuquerque Journal asked what was driving the rise in cases, tourists, protests? "What are the factors?"

Grisham said they hadn't seen that protests caused the spike, but it's hard to say. "It might be people coming in from out of state or going out and coming back in."

"If you are sick, but required to go to work, don't," Grisham said. "It looks like about 40 percent to 50 percent of people are wearing masks, that's why I am saying that everyone has to wear masks."

Another reporter, Matt Grubbs, asked how they planned to enforce the 14-day quarantine of travelers.

Grisham said it will be tricky, but "we will enforce it and we will cite people even if they are from out of state."

A reporter from the Santa Fe New Mexican asked how likely is it that schools may not be able to open in August, and the second question said it seemed like the 14-day quarantine would stifle tourism.

Grisham agree that tourism is hard, because the industry has been dramatically impacted. "Yes, it's a risk. I am cautiously optimistic for schools reopening."

Another questioner asked about hospitalizations and deaths being lower in New Mexico, with testing increasing. "Is there a danger of not enough testing supplies?"

"There is no question we are worrying about enough testing supplies," Grisham replied. "But there is clear evidence that we must also test the asymptomatic. It is crucial."

Scrase said Dr. Birx from the federal effort had encouraged pooling of tests. That includes putting several samples of swabs in the same batch for analysis. If it seems to be positive all will have to be redone, but if it's negative, it saves supplies."

The Las Cruces Sun-News asked about the situation in prisons. "Nobody was sentenced to be put into contact with a deadly disease. Are we helpless to watch how it spreads in facilities?"

Grisham said that is the reason "why we were fierce about not being in congregate conditions. The prisons are trying lots of ways to keep people separate."

A questioner asked for clarification on the sanctions for not wearing masks. Grisham said the person not wearing a mask is liable for a $100 fine. The business owner is also liable for the fine and a misdemeanor citation.

A person from KOAT asked about the casinos. "Casinos not on tribal land are closed and racetracks can run without spectators. Can people gamble and bet? Are we creating an inequity with tribal casinos being open?

"Yes, we have heard about that and there is inequity," Grisham said. "We have also heard a lot about big box stores being open while small stores have to be closed. It's hard, but people have to have food."

A radio questioner said sometimes facts on the ground are different. He recounted that a woman who asked a man why he was not wearing a mask was slapped by the man. The store manager said he couldn't do anything. The police came and didn't do anything.

Grisham said she hopes the police cited the man for assault. "I will call the store manager."

A reporter from KOB asked about the travel restrictions. "Will state police do enforcement?"

Grisham said if someone is pulled over for speeding and does not have a mask on or one handy, the driver can be cited for speeding, for not wearing a mask, and also cited if the vehicle is from out of state for not quarantining.

"New Mexicans need to let us know of people not being compliant," Grisham said. "We are asking people to delay travel to New Mexico. If they are not quarantining, it is a citable offense. Those who work out of state, for instance, they live in Las Cruces and work in El Paso, are exempt. But if they are sick and are required to go to work, it can be an OSHA violation."

A reporter asked about drilling down into the data by county and municipality.

"We have all the data by county, state and federal," Grisham said. "But we are not releasing it at this time. We continue to refine our process."

To a question about wearing a mask inside a car, she noted that a car is not a public space.

To a question from the Los Alamos Daily Post about the use of medications in the treatment of the virus, Grisham said the medical experts know that patients can benefit from Remdesivir early on in their treatment and it can shorten a hospital stay.

"COVID-19 is not the flu," Grisham said. "It is incredibly contagious. For some, who are very vulnerable, it can be deadly. A vaccine will help."

Scrase said the use of Remdesivir will shorten a hospital stay by 4 to 5 days and reduces mortality by 5-7 percent.

He noted that hospitals are seeing their beds fill up with people who delayed care during the peak of the virus. "We are reminding people to keep taking their medications and to seek care if they need it."

"I stand behind delaying Phase 2 reopening," Scrase continued. "I don't think it's too late to flatten the curve."

Grisham said: "I am optimistic we will get through the next 14 days and will get back to better criteria. I am pressuring you to wear masks and socially distance. I hope we don't have to issue any $100 citations. We can do it by respecting one another."