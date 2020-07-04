Screenshots of the virtual parade are in the image show below.
Mayor Ken Ladner welcomed everyone in the first video
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/01-photo.jpg
Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 led off the parade virtually
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/02-photo.jpg
Patriotism
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/03-photo.jpg
The American Flag
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/04-photo.jpg
The National Bird, the Bald Eagle, in front of the American Flag
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/05-photo.jpg
Becky Smith and Ken Ladner in front of their patriotically decorated truck
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/06-photo.jpg
Patriotism on the side of a pickup truck
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/07-photo.jpg
PNM sponsored the virtual parade
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/08-photo.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/09-photo.jpg
Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire and Rescue had a video in the virtual parade
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/10-photo.jpg
PAVFR volunteer firefighter Buck Burns talks about the station and the volunteers
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/11-photo.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/20-photo.jpg
Buddy Walk participants show their moves to music
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/12-photo.jpg
Freeport-McMoranRan NM Operations highlighted in the next few slides its work force and operations
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/13-photo.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/14-photo.jpg
Freeport
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/15-photo.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/16-photo.jpg
Freeport honors its veterans
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/17-photo.jpg
Freeport wishes everyone a Happy Fourth of July
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/18-photo.jpg
Grumpy Old Men and their tractors had a video in the virtual parade
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/19-photo.jpg
Kiwanis Club of Silver City
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/21-photo.jpg
Ray and the Sunshines
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/22-photo.jpg
Bayou Seco
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/23-photo.jpg
Anita Scott Coleman, a resident of Silver City became a writer of the Harlem Renaissance
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/24-photo.jpg
And early building at Fort Bayard National Historic Landmark
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/26-photo.jpg
A regiment of the Buffalo Soldiers who fought as part of the U.S. Army at Fort Bayard
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/27-photo.jpg
Apache Scouts that worked with the U.S. Army at Fort Bayard
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/28-photo.jpg
First Army Nurses at Fort Bayard
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/29-photo.jpg
Silver High School Colt in front of American Flag
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/30-photo.jpg
Silver City-Grant County Chamber of commerce Director Steven Chavira thanked everyone for participating and watching the first virtual parade
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/31-photo.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2020newsitems/front-page-news/C-of-C-virtual-parade-070420/32-photo.jpg
The Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce organized the first virtual Fourth of July parade, which was hosted by the Silver City Museum. A link can be found at silvercitymuseum.org and at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uKBrsOSnh30&feature=emb_logo. Sponsored by PNM, what Chamber Director Steven Chavira said will be the first virtual parade. The video will be archived at the Silver City Museum for future generations to enjoy.
Several organizations and groups that normally take part in the annual parade made short videos about their organizations and can be viewed at the above links.