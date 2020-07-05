SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 203 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

65 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

38 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

15 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Luna County

20 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

1 new case in Sandoval County

28 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Sunday reported no additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 513.

Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in McKinley County, one in Sandoval County); one case in San Juan County that was not lab confirmed; and five cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents (one in Bernalillo County, four in Doña Ana County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 13,256 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 2,471

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 120

Cibola County: 233

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 193

Doña Ana County: 1,128

Eddy County: 103

Grant County: 24

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 59

Lea County: 187

Lincoln County: 13

Los Alamos County: 8

Luna County: 101

McKinley County: 3,502

Otero County: 58

Quay County: 6

Rio Arriba County: 106

Roosevelt County: 71

Sandoval County: 761

San Juan County: 2,542

San Miguel County: 22

Santa Fe County: 267

Sierra County: 14

Socorro County: 60

Taos County: 48

Torrance County: 48

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 146

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 448

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of today, there are 119 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 5,860 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

BeeHive Homes of Gallup in Gallup

Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup

Good Samaritan Society in Grants

Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces

The Jim Wood Home in Hatch

Laguna Rainbow Elderly Care in Casa Blanca

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Get tested. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Asymptomatic people who are currently working;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.