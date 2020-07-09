facebook-24x24

Details
If you can see smoke clouds across the western horizon at dusk, you can figure that smoke will enter the area during the night as generally westerly and southwesterly winds drive the smoke into the region. Smoke sinks into valleys at night during lower wind speeds.

Until the seasonal monsoonal flow comes into Arizona and New Mexico, the fires, even though somewhat contained, will continue to burn in the interior until significant rains douse them. The latest prediction is that rains will begin in the third week of July.

See below for more links to fires in Arizona and New Mexico that are potentially sending smoke into the region.

The newest fire is the Fresnal Fire in Mexico moving into Arizona

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6835/

The Fresnal Fire was discovered burning towards the international border in Mexico on July 7. The fire's ignition source at the present time is unknown. It quickly spread to approximately 500 acres and burned northeastward across the international border onto Coronado National Forest lands. By evening, Mexican "Bomberos" had engaged the fire south of the border. Coronado National Forest fire crews also responded to the fire as it moved into the United States.

This morning crews north of the border coordinated with Mexican crews and jointly conducted burn outs from constructed fire lines intended to keep the fire from moving further into Arizona.

Tomorrow firefighters will continue to defend established lines while widening those barriers. Ambient temperatures along the border have exceeded 100 degrees with fuel conditions extremely dry. These conditions and steep terrain are challenging firefighters, but they are making steady progress.

Currently no structures are threatened.

Closures: Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place for the entire Coronado National Forest. These restrictions prohibit open fires, fireworks, and target shooting. For additional information please see: https://www.inciweb.nwcg.gov

Current as of 7/8/2020, 9:26:41 PM
Incident Type Wildfire
Cause Human
Incident Commander Darrell Howell
Coordinates 31.444 latitude, -111.418 longitude
Current Situation
Total Personnel 130
Size 65 Acres
Percent of Perimeter Contained 20%
Fuels Involved Chaparral (6 feet)
Tall Grass (2.5 feet)
Current Weather
Weather Concerns Forecasted winds will likely push the fire east and across the border into the U.S.

New Mexico Fires include three that are to north and northwest of Silver City: These three have been regularly updated on https://www.grantcountybeat.com. Some will no longer have updates, but the fires will continue to burn in the interior until rains put them out.
Cub Fire
Good Fire
Tadpole Fire

Arizona Fires that may impact Grant County with smoke include:
Bighorn Fire https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6741/
Blue River Fire https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6742/
Bringham Fire https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6747/
Dry Lake Fire https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6743/

 

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

