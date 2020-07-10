Due to the steady rise of COVID-19 cases in the community the Town of Silver City offices will be closing to the public beginning Monday, July 13, 2020 until further notice.

This includes City Hall, at 101 W. Broadway; City Hall Annex, at 1203 N. Hudson; Public Safety Building at 1011 N. Hudson; Public Library at 515 W. College; and the Municipal Court at 215 N. Bullard. The continued closure of the Museum, Public Pool and Recreation Center is still in effect.

Some departments, such as the Library, may continue to offer a curbside service. For the latest information on the Public Library visit their website at https://silvercitypubliclibrary.org/

For the latest information on the Museum visit their website at https://www.silvercitymuseum.org/199/Museum

Essential offices and departments will operate during normally scheduled business hours; however, business will need to be conducted electronically, via email, by mail or by telephone.

Departments, at the discretion of the Department Head and Town Manager, may make appointments with individuals on a case by case basis to conduct business that cannot be done electronically or by email, mail or telephone. If the appointment is approved all COVID safe practices will be followed by all parties involved.

All payments for services will need to be done via check or money order and may be mailed or placed in the drop box located in front of City Hall or in the drive-through in the NM Gas Company complex. No cash payments will be accepted during this period.

All Town committee and Board meeting have been cancelled until further notice, unless arrangements are made to hold them electronically through a conference style call or web based meeting platform. Visit the Town’s website to obtain more information at www.townofsilvercity.org

The Town council meetings are still scheduled for the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month and will be held through a web based meeting platform. Visit the Town website to obtain more information at www.townofsilvercity.org

Please visit the https://cv.nmhealth.org/ website to stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in New Mexico.