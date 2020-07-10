Update includes six additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 301 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

73 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

44 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

8 new cases in Hidalgo County

32 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

33 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

5 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

11 new cases in Sandoval County

31 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

7 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A male in his 70s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 539.

Previously reported numbers included one case in Doña Ana County that has been identified as a duplicate and two cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents (one in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 14,549 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 2,886

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 158

Cibola County: 245

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 235

Doña Ana County: 1,350

Eddy County: 125

Grant County: 30

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 72

Lea County: 262

Lincoln County: 19

Los Alamos County: 11

Luna County: 115

McKinley County: 3,600

Mora County: 1

Otero County: 72

Quay County: 12

Rio Arriba County: 136

Roosevelt County: 78

Sandoval County: 813

San Juan County: 2,659

San Miguel County: 25

Santa Fe County: 322

Sierra County: 14

Socorro County: 62

Taos County: 51

Torrance County: 47

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 175

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 457

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of today, there are 151 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 6,181 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

The Adobe in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Crane's Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Good Samaritan Society in Grants

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Get tested. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Asymptomatic people who are currently working;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.