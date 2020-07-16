Update includes five additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 300 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

103 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

4 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Curry County

39 new cases in Doña Ana County

13 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

23 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

20 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Taos County

11 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Thursday reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 562.

Previously reported numbers included one case in Socorro County that has been identified as a duplicate and two cases in Chaves County that have been identified as out-of-state residents – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 16,138 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 3,464

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 188

Cibola County: 259

Colfax County: 10

Curry County: 282

Doña Ana County: 1,610

Eddy County: 167

Grant County: 46

Guadalupe County: 24

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 76

Lea County: 322

Lincoln County: 32

Los Alamos County: 14

Luna County: 135

McKinley County: 3,709

Mora County: 2

Otero County: 89

Quay County: 19

Rio Arriba County: 156

Roosevelt County: 83

Sandoval County: 883

San Juan County: 2,782

San Miguel County: 29

Santa Fe County: 389

Sierra County: 17

Socorro County: 64

Taos County: 65

Torrance County: 49

Union County: 14

Valencia County: 217

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 7

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 459

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of today, there are 170 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 6,578 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

The Adobe in Las Cruces

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Crane's Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Good Samaritan Society in Grants

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Get tested. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Asymptomatic people who are currently working;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.