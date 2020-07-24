By Hallie Richwine

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham opened the press conference with the most up-to-date information about COVD-19. Grisham cited the number of tests conducted and said New Mexico continues to have 50-71 testing sites available statewide. She said they want to have testing available in as many counties as possible, with the priority being on testing at-risk people and surveilling sick people.

Dr. David Scrase began his part of the presentation. When referring to the slide showing the seven day average, he said that particular number has more than doubled in the past five weeks.

"The main thing causing this growth is more people spending more time outside their homes with other people, for longer periods of time," he said. "What's alarming is that in the beginning we had a lot of older people affected. Over time, we are seeing more cases in the 0-19 age range." He explained that new studies show younger folks transmit COVID-19 similarly to adults even though their symptoms may present differently.

Scrase reminded everyone to wear a mask, covering both the nose and the mouth, to reduce transmission.

When it came to the gating criteria, Scrase said the state keeps hitting the highest number of cases in a day. Other gating criteria look good "as we continue to test folks and obtain PPE for our medical personnel. Currently our hospitals are working below capacity, which is also positive. Unfortunately, the transmission rate remains above 1."

The state continues to monitor gating criteria, which directly affects how and when the state will be able to reopen more businesses. This data will be reviewed frequently as more is learned about the COVID-19 virus.

In closing, Scrase said safe practices are "avoiding the three Cs." This is closed spaces, crowded places, and close contact.

Scrase turned over the conference to Jim Kenney, the Secretary of the New Mexico Environment Department.

"Many New Mexicans probably know us as overseeing the regulation of air quality, safe water, and cleaning up hazardous waste," Kenney said. He explained that occupational health and safety program and food permits also fall under the Environment Department.

"Our efforts with respect to OSHA are to keep employees safe. That includes biological hazards such as COVID-19," he said. His department is handling a large portion of the rapid response to places of employment that have an employee test positive.

Rapid response has five steps: ceasing operations; testing and quarantine; retesting; disinfection of the workplace; and most importantly, implementing a safety plan for reopening.

"We've been conducting rapid responses for eight weeks. In those eight weeks, we've seen interesting trends," Kenney said. "In the food industry, which is restaurants, groceries, and food manufacturing, we've seen the rise in positive restaurant cases by 15-fold. Grocery started low and remains low."

Grisham said this is a seven day a week effort, in every community.

"We will be doing this for a while. It doesn't just disappear. The tools currently in use are the only things available to protect people and economies to the best of our ability," Grisham said. She said "we all continue to protect our first responders and health care workers."

Grisham reminded New Mexicans to wear masks and limit the activity outside of the home. Ultimately this is related to school re-entry.

"There is a delay in in-person learning through Labor Day, September 7," she said. "It's a hard decision, and I know a lot pf people are concerned about child care."

"This doesn't mean public education systems aren't working to reopen. This time should be spent improving distance learning," she said. Online schooling starts on the first day of school.

Grisham said there's still time to do what's right so the hybrid school model can go into effect in September. "Stop unnecessary travel. And if you can't wear a mask, don't go out."

She reminded New Mexicans that "we can either change our public behavior, or respond by not being able to grant access to things."

Bill Mccauley, Secretary of the Department of Workforce Solutions, spoke on the end of the additional unemployment funds. He said in order to make sure people remain eligible for future aid they need to continue re-certifying their benefits.

For further information and resources, please refer to the following sites:

Updated COVID-19 information

New Mexico Environment Department

New Mexico Education Department

New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions