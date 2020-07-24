facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320 MLG072320

MLG072320

By Hallie Richwine

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham opened the press conference with the most up-to-date information about COVD-19. Grisham cited the number of tests conducted and said New Mexico continues to have 50-71 testing sites available statewide. She said they want to have testing available in as many counties as possible, with the priority being on testing at-risk people and surveilling sick people.

Dr. David Scrase began his part of the presentation. When referring to the slide showing the seven day average, he said that particular number has more than doubled in the past five weeks.

"The main thing causing this growth is more people spending more time outside their homes with other people, for longer periods of time," he said. "What's alarming is that in the beginning we had a lot of older people affected. Over time, we are seeing more cases in the 0-19 age range." He explained that new studies show younger folks transmit COVID-19 similarly to adults even though their symptoms may present differently.

Scrase reminded everyone to wear a mask, covering both the nose and the mouth, to reduce transmission.

When it came to the gating criteria, Scrase said the state keeps hitting the highest number of cases in a day. Other gating criteria look good "as we continue to test folks and obtain PPE for our medical personnel. Currently our hospitals are working below capacity, which is also positive. Unfortunately, the transmission rate remains above 1."

The state continues to monitor gating criteria, which directly affects how and when the state will be able to reopen more businesses. This data will be reviewed frequently as more is learned about the COVID-19 virus.

In closing, Scrase said safe practices are "avoiding the three Cs." This is closed spaces, crowded places, and close contact.

Scrase turned over the conference to Jim Kenney, the Secretary of the New Mexico Environment Department.

"Many New Mexicans probably know us as overseeing the regulation of air quality, safe water, and cleaning up hazardous waste," Kenney said. He explained that occupational health and safety program and food permits also fall under the Environment Department.

"Our efforts with respect to OSHA are to keep employees safe. That includes biological hazards such as COVID-19," he said. His department is handling a large portion of the rapid response to places of employment that have an employee test positive.

Rapid response has five steps: ceasing operations; testing and quarantine; retesting; disinfection of the workplace; and most importantly, implementing a safety plan for reopening.

"We've been conducting rapid responses for eight weeks. In those eight weeks, we've seen interesting trends," Kenney said. "In the food industry, which is restaurants, groceries, and food manufacturing, we've seen the rise in positive restaurant cases by 15-fold. Grocery started low and remains low."

Grisham said this is a seven day a week effort, in every community.

"We will be doing this for a while. It doesn't just disappear. The tools currently in use are the only things available to protect people and economies to the best of our ability," Grisham said. She said "we all continue to protect our first responders and health care workers."

Grisham reminded New Mexicans to wear masks and limit the activity outside of the home. Ultimately this is related to school re-entry.

"There is a delay in in-person learning through Labor Day, September 7," she said. "It's a hard decision, and I know a lot pf people are concerned about child care."

"This doesn't mean public education systems aren't working to reopen. This time should be spent improving distance learning," she said. Online schooling starts on the first day of school.

Grisham said there's still time to do what's right so the hybrid school model can go into effect in September. "Stop unnecessary travel. And if you can't wear a mask, don't go out."

She reminded New Mexicans that "we can either change our public behavior, or respond by not being able to grant access to things."

Bill Mccauley, Secretary of the Department of Workforce Solutions, spoke on the end of the additional unemployment funds. He said in order to make sure people remain eligible for future aid they need to continue re-certifying their benefits.

For further information and resources, please refer to the following sites:

Updated COVID-19 information

New Mexico Environment Department

New Mexico Education Department

New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

New Classified ad has an opportunity for a job as an economic development specialist with the NMSWCOG. Check it out!

Check out Pets to Adopt. The High Desert Humane Society has some new cats and dogs up for adoption.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110